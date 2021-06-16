 
checkAd

Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU® in China with Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd.

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.06.2021, 12:15  |  41   |   |   

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V. (Norgine) a leading European
specialist pharmaceutical company and Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical
Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (Beijing Podconley), today announced an
exclusive distribution agreement by which Beijing Podconley will commercialise
Norgine's product PLENVU® in China. Norgine will receive upfront payments and
undisclosed milestone payments, along with double-digit percentage royalties.

PLENVU® is a lower-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol (PEG) based bowel preparation
indicated for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy in adults. It is the first
lower-volume bowel preparation to show superior segmental cleansing of the colon
vs. standard of care.[1]

Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine commented, "We are proud to
help more than 22 million patients every year to live better and healthier
lives. Our ambition is to continue to serve many more patients in the years to
come. This successful deal strengthens our business as a leading European
specialist pharmaceutical company and our capability to deliver our commitment
to patients worldwide."

Jinping Lin, General Manager of Beijing Podconley added, "At Beijing Podconley
our mission is to deliver real value to patients to address unmet clinical
needs. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in China, and the
incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing year by year. There is still a gap
in the survival rate of colorectal cancer in China compared with Europe and
America. Therefore, we are honoured to be able to introduce PLENVU® in China so
as to help save lives."

PLENVU® is currently commercialised in Europe, Australia and New Zealand by
Norgine affiliates, in South Korea by Norgine's partner Korea Pharma and in the
USA by Norgine's partner Bausch Health US.[2] In addition, Norgine has partnered
for PLENVU® with:

- Bausch Health US in Canada
- Swixx Biopharma in Central and Eastern Europe including Bosnia and
Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro,
North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia
- Pharmacare Limited T/A Aspen Pharmacare in the Republic of South Africa,
Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia
- Faes Farma S.A. in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,
El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru

For further information on PLENVU® in the EU visit:
http://www.expertiseincolonoscopy.com/plenvu .

http://www.norgine.com/

Follow us @norgine

About PLENVU®

PLENVU®, Powder for Oral Solution (PEG 3350, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Sulfate,
Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Potassium Chloride), is indicated in adults
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU® in China with Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd. NORGINE B.V. (Norgine) a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company and Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (Beijing Podconley), today announced an exclusive distribution agreement by which Beijing Podconley …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
Opel Abgasskandal: Vorsicht vor freiwilliger Servicekampagne
Bilanz des Klimastadt-Projektes InnovationCity Ruhr / Das Ziel ist erreicht: Bottrop hat die CO2-Emissionen im Pilotgebiet in zehn Jahren halbiert (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21
BGH-Urteil im Dieselskandal: Wechselprämie darf nicht anspruchsmindernd angerechnet werden
Trotz Pandemie: Oetker-Gruppe verzeichnet nur leichten Umsatzrückgang / Diversifizierung sorgt für ...
Abgasskandal: BGH bestätigt Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf
Neuer Report: Vernetzung von Schulen kann BIP weniger vernetzter Länder um bis zu 20 Prozent steigern (FOTO)
Gehaltslücke trotz gleicher Qualifikation: Frauen verdienen in der Pflege schlechter als Männer (FOTO)
Vungle Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire JetFuel, an Influencer Marketing Platform
Titel
SKODA präsentiert beim GREENTECH-Festival den ENYAQ iV SPORTLINE 80x erstmals in Deutschland ...
Pressemitteilung des Bundesverbandes der Geldwäschebeauftragten (BVGB) zur Verabschiedung des ...
freetogo - die Corona-Test-App, bequem von zu Hause testen! / Studierende der Universität ...
Minister Altmaier zu Besuch im Ford Impfzentrum in Saarlouis (FOTO)
Hauptversammlung der Gerresheimer AG beschließt zehnte Dividendenerhöhung in Folge
Einsatz von Rezyklat: Schwarz Gruppe erweitert Ziele der Plastikstrategie REset Plastic
SKODA wertet den OCTAVIA mit SPORTLINE-Version sowie Plug-in-Hybridantrieb für weitere ...
Die Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft Grüner Fisher Investments und ihre Ansichten zu ETFs ...
Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland erwirbt SUPER RTL vollständig
Restrukturierung von Unternehmen steht und fällt mit der Flexibilität der eigenen ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Insolvenzen in Deutschland: Der Schein trügt, mehr Pleiten in der Pipeline
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Franchise Klima Index (FKI): Franchisemodell beweist sich im Corona-Stresstest (FOTO)
13:00 Uhr
Mindtree Among the UK's Top Companies in Customer Satisfaction According to the 2021 IT Sourcing Study
13:00 Uhr
Klimaneutralität benötigt auch technische Senken
13:00 Uhr
ProBility Media Corp. Announces Intention to Become Current and Provides Company Update
13:00 Uhr
Graphite One Announces 2021 AGM Results
13:00 Uhr
CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two ETFs
12:57 Uhr
WDH/Devisen: Wenig Bewegung beim Euro vor Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank
12:52 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Bahn will jetzt schon 2040 klimaneutral sein
12:50 Uhr
Weiterer Anstieg der Paketmenge erwartet
12:50 Uhr
Preis für Opec-Öl steigt leicht