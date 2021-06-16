Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU® in China with Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd.

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V. (Norgine) a leading European

specialist pharmaceutical company and Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical

Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (Beijing Podconley), today announced an

exclusive distribution agreement by which Beijing Podconley will commercialise

Norgine's product PLENVU® in China. Norgine will receive upfront payments and

undisclosed milestone payments, along with double-digit percentage royalties.



PLENVU® is a lower-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol (PEG) based bowel preparation

indicated for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy in adults. It is the first

lower-volume bowel preparation to show superior segmental cleansing of the colon

vs. standard of care.[1]





Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine commented, "We are proud tohelp more than 22 million patients every year to live better and healthierlives. Our ambition is to continue to serve many more patients in the years tocome. This successful deal strengthens our business as a leading Europeanspecialist pharmaceutical company and our capability to deliver our commitmentto patients worldwide."Jinping Lin, General Manager of Beijing Podconley added, "At Beijing Podconleyour mission is to deliver real value to patients to address unmet clinicalneeds. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in China, and theincidence of colorectal cancer is increasing year by year. There is still a gapin the survival rate of colorectal cancer in China compared with Europe andAmerica. Therefore, we are honoured to be able to introduce PLENVU® in China soas to help save lives."PLENVU® is currently commercialised in Europe, Australia and New Zealand byNorgine affiliates, in South Korea by Norgine's partner Korea Pharma and in theUSA by Norgine's partner Bausch Health US.[2] In addition, Norgine has partneredfor PLENVU® with:- Bausch Health US in Canada- Swixx Biopharma in Central and Eastern Europe including Bosnia andHerzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro,North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia- Pharmacare Limited T/A Aspen Pharmacare in the Republic of South Africa,Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia- Faes Farma S.A. in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and PeruFor further information on PLENVU® in the EU visit:http://www.expertiseincolonoscopy.com/plenvu .http://www.norgine.com/Follow us @norgineAbout PLENVU®PLENVU®, Powder for Oral Solution (PEG 3350, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Sulfate,Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Potassium Chloride), is indicated in adults