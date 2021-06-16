Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU® in China with Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology & Development Co., Ltd.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 16.06.2021, 12:15 | 41 | 0 |
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V. (Norgine) a leading European
specialist pharmaceutical company and Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical
Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (Beijing Podconley), today announced an
exclusive distribution agreement by which Beijing Podconley will commercialise
Norgine's product PLENVU® in China. Norgine will receive upfront payments and
undisclosed milestone payments, along with double-digit percentage royalties.
PLENVU® is a lower-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol (PEG) based bowel preparation
indicated for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy in adults. It is the first
lower-volume bowel preparation to show superior segmental cleansing of the colon
vs. standard of care.[1]
Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine commented, "We are proud to
help more than 22 million patients every year to live better and healthier
lives. Our ambition is to continue to serve many more patients in the years to
come. This successful deal strengthens our business as a leading European
specialist pharmaceutical company and our capability to deliver our commitment
to patients worldwide."
Jinping Lin, General Manager of Beijing Podconley added, "At Beijing Podconley
our mission is to deliver real value to patients to address unmet clinical
needs. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in China, and the
incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing year by year. There is still a gap
in the survival rate of colorectal cancer in China compared with Europe and
America. Therefore, we are honoured to be able to introduce PLENVU® in China so
as to help save lives."
PLENVU® is currently commercialised in Europe, Australia and New Zealand by
Norgine affiliates, in South Korea by Norgine's partner Korea Pharma and in the
USA by Norgine's partner Bausch Health US.[2] In addition, Norgine has partnered
for PLENVU® with:
- Bausch Health US in Canada
- Swixx Biopharma in Central and Eastern Europe including Bosnia and
Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro,
North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia
- Pharmacare Limited T/A Aspen Pharmacare in the Republic of South Africa,
Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia
- Faes Farma S.A. in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,
El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru
For further information on PLENVU® in the EU visit:
http://www.expertiseincolonoscopy.com/plenvu .
http://www.norgine.com/
Follow us @norgine
About PLENVU®
PLENVU®, Powder for Oral Solution (PEG 3350, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Sulfate,
Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Potassium Chloride), is indicated in adults
About PLENVU®
PLENVU®, Powder for Oral Solution (PEG 3350, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Sulfate,
Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, and Potassium Chloride), is indicated in adults
