Gesco AG: GESCO expands its medical technology portfolio

16.06.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wuppertal, 16 June 2021 - GESCO AG, an industrial group made up of market and technology leading SMEs listed in the Prime Standard, acquires 100 % of the shares in United MedTec Holding GmbH, headquartered in Bückeburg, Lower Saxony, from an association of shareholders primarily comprising VR Equitypartner, INVICTO Holding and the founders or management of the acquired companies. In terms of structure, GESCO thereby also acquires W. Krömker GmbH, assigned to United MedTecHolding GmbH, as the principal operating company and Tragfreund GmbH in a smooth and efficient process.

W. Krömker GmbH is a European market leader for support arm systems and an innovation leader for high-quality medical technology products, which are tailored to customers' individual requirements. The product portfolio includes support arm systems to accommodate ventilation tubes, infusion systems, monitors and tableaux, suspension arm systems for operating room lights and monitors, as well as trollies, high-quality bottle stands and application-specific solutions for patients. Electronic components, such as the modern ultrasonic nebuliser with compact design, complete the range of products. The company also markets its own innovative SKYDOQ(R) suspension arm system for use in the challenging clinical environment, which has multiple patents and has won a Design Award.

This extensive portfolio is perfectly complemented by the suspension arm systems from GESCO's long-standing subsidiary HASEKE GmbH & Co. KG. In the foreseeable future, HASEKE GmbH & Co. KG will be assigned to United MedTec Holding GmbH in order to be able to fully utilise the synergies. The close proximity of and the existing synergies with Haseke GmbH & Co. KG perfectly complement each other.

W. Krömker GmbH, founded in 1976, employs some 60 people and generated sales of approximately € 20 million in financial year 2020. Within GESCO Group, the company will be assigned to the Healthcare and Infrastructure Technology segment. The two managing directors, Andreas Mühlenbeck and Jürgen Roth, will stay on in their roles within the company.

