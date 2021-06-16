 
checkAd

Amazon Commits $75 Million to Develop 800 New Affordable Housing Units in Nashville Area at High-Traffic WeGo Public Transit Sites

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville, Tennessee area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. The investment is part of Amazon’s more than $2 billion Housing Equity Fund to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes through below-market loans to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations. The transit commitment will help ensure that moderate- to low-income Nashvillians can afford housing within the urban core with easy access to employment, schools, healthcare, education, recreation, and other amenities.

“Nashville is one of Amazon’s newest communities, and we’re committed to supporting—and partnering closely with—our new neighbors,” said Michelle Gaskin Brown, Amazon’s Nashville Manager of Public Policy. “Building on our $2.25 million donation to The Housing Fund last year to help moderate- to low-income Nashville families preserve homeownership amid tornado recovery, job loss, and the ongoing pandemic, we’re now turning our attention to the development of affordable housing with convenient access to transit. We believe everyone should have access to housing they can afford, and we look forward to working with the city of Nashville on even more innovative solutions to help local families achieve long-term stability.”

Transportation is central to quality of life for families. According to a 2019 survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household nationally spends 13% of their income on transportation costs—their second highest expense after housing. This percentage increases for households making 80% of area median income—households which are disproportionally in communities of color. Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a unique approach to preserving and creating affordable housing options so moderate- to low-income families can afford to live near and benefit from quality public transit. Transit-oriented development provides equitable economic opportunity, reduced traffic congestion and associated environmental benefits, reduced time commuting, and reduced expenses associated with car ownership.

Seite 1 von 3


Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Commits $75 Million to Develop 800 New Affordable Housing Units in Nashville Area at High-Traffic WeGo Public Transit Sites Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville, Tennessee area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. The investment is part of Amazon’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Results for Zuranolone, an ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Coeur Provides Silvertip and Crown Exploration Update
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:25 Uhr
Mega Ausbruch bei Amazon erwartet! - HeavytraderZ
12:00 Uhr
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at Metro Stations in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area
12:00 Uhr
Amazon and Sound Transit Announce a $100 Million Commitment to Accelerate the Creation of an Estimated 1,200 Affordable Housing Units Near Light Rail Stations Across the Puget Sound Region
09:45 Uhr
Spezialisten im Tech-Sektor : Diese Cloud-Anbieter sollten Sie kennen
07:53 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Buy'
15.06.21
Amazon bringt Einkaufen ohne Kassen erstmals auf Supermarkt-Größe
15.06.21
Öl, ExxonMobil, Bitcoin, Hasbro, Amazon, Walmart, Bilibili, JOYY, Boeing, Vimeo - Opening Bell
15.06.21
Bitcoin, Netflix, Adobe, Amazon, AMC, Lufthansa, Nordex, Telekom, Teamviewer, CoBa - Märkte am Morgen
14.06.21
2021 Amazon Business B2B E-commerce in Evolution Report Highlights Gaps, Opportunities in E-Procurement Process
14.06.21
Diese 2 Aktien sind die Stars der „stillen Wachstums-Branche“ Lager-Logistik!