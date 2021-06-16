Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at Metro Stations in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) today announced a goal to create more than 1,000 new affordable housing units at Metro Stations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. Amazon is committing $125 million in below-market capital to expedite development of affordable homes so that moderate- to low-income families in the National Capital Region can afford to live in communities with easy access to employment, schools, healthcare, education, and other amenities. The investment is part of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, a more than $2 billion commitment to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes through below-market loans and grants to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations.

“This represents another return on the region’s extraordinary investment in mass transit, as the partnership with Amazon will accelerate transit-oriented development, grow ridership, and keep our region competitive with other global economic centers,” said Metro Board Chair Paul Smedberg. “Amazon is stepping up to the plate with an unprecedented commitment to affordable housing in the National Capital Region.”