Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at Metro Stations in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area
Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) today announced a goal to create more than 1,000 new affordable housing units at Metro Stations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. Amazon is committing $125 million in below-market capital to expedite development of affordable homes so that moderate- to low-income families in the National Capital Region can afford to live in communities with easy access to employment, schools, healthcare, education, and other amenities. The investment is part of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, a more than $2 billion commitment to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes through below-market loans and grants to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations.
“This represents another return on the region’s extraordinary investment in mass transit, as the partnership with Amazon will accelerate transit-oriented development, grow ridership, and keep our region competitive with other global economic centers,” said Metro Board Chair Paul Smedberg. “Amazon is stepping up to the plate with an unprecedented commitment to affordable housing in the National Capital Region.”
“Amazon is committed to creating and preserving inclusive housing developments so moderate- to low-income families can thrive and benefit from the goodness our region has to offer,” said Catherine Buell, Head of Community Development, Amazon. “Housing and transit are the first- and second-largest expenses for most households in America, and Amazon’s funding will expedite affordable housing near transit reducing costs for both, while supporting families with long-term financial stability.”
Transportation is central to quality of life for families. According to a 2019 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household nationally spends 13% of their income on transportation costs, the second-highest expense after housing. This percentage increases for households making 80% of area median income and below—households which are disproportionally in communities of color. Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a unique approach to preserve and create affordable housing options so moderate- to low-income families can afford to live near and benefit from quality public transit. Transit-oriented development provides equitable economic opportunity, reduced traffic congestion and associated environmental benefits, reduced time commuting, and reduced expenses associated with auto ownership.
