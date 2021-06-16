Lufax Retail Credit Platform Ping An Puhui Launches AI-Powered Smart Loan Solution

Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that its retail credit facilitation platform subsidiary, Ping An Puhui ("Puhui"), has launched a smart loan solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Named “Xingyun”, it leverages AI to simplify the loan application process, reducing the average time spent in a loan application process for small and micro customers by 44%, to improve their access to financing.

Limited access to financing for small and micro enterprises remains an issue to tackle for China’s FinTech industry. The lending process can be convoluted and drawn out, requiring numerous application forms and a long wait time. Lufax and its wholly owned subsidiary Puhui recognized this area as a bottleneck preventing credible enterprises from accessing capital and sought to lower the barriers and revolutionize the process for small and micro enterprises. With over 15 years of rich experience in financial services for small and micro enterprises, Puhui drew on its extensive track record combined with innovative technology to develop the "Xingyun" smart loan solution.