CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.265 per Share

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about July 15, 2021.



