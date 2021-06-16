 
Aesthetic Medical International to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on June 24, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing Time) on June 24, 2021.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Date: June 24, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
United States Toll Free: +1-844-760-0770
Canada Toll Free: +1-844-422-4903
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4008-206895
Hong Kong Toll Free: +852-800-906613
International: +65-6713-5330
Conference ID 9391488

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until July 2, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Replay Access Code: 9391488

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third-party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aesthetic Medical international Holdings Group Limited
Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

DLK Advisory Limited
Tel: +852 2857 7101
Email: ir@dlkadvisory.com





