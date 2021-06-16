Registration of Share Capital Increases in IDEX Biometrics 16 June 2021

Reference is made to the notices dated 13 May 2021 regarding shares in lieu of cash board remuneration and 3 June 2021 regarding issue of shares to employees under the 2020 employee share purchase plan.

The capital increases have been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,734,306.50 divided into 918,228,710 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.