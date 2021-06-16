China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) accelerates building of industrial chains (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 16.06.2021, 12:45 | 25 | 0 |
Beijing, China (ots) - The 2021 International Conference on Industrial Internet,
themed "New Era, New Situation, New Journey: Industrial Internet Enables
Industrial Chain Modernization", opened on June 15.
The event consisted of a videoconference and an academicians' forum. The
attendees discussed a series of issues concerning the role of industrial
Internet in the development of the country's "dual circulation" economic
development pattern, and reached a consensus on supporting digital governance
and digitalization of businesses and promoting high-level development of the
manufacturing industry.
themed "New Era, New Situation, New Journey: Industrial Internet Enables
Industrial Chain Modernization", opened on June 15.
The event consisted of a videoconference and an academicians' forum. The
attendees discussed a series of issues concerning the role of industrial
Internet in the development of the country's "dual circulation" economic
development pattern, and reached a consensus on supporting digital governance
and digitalization of businesses and promoting high-level development of the
manufacturing industry.
At the event, the INDICS2.0 was unveiled.
INDICS 2.0 is an upgrade of INDICS, a leading industrial Internet platform in
China. It is also a critical support for the "digital aerospace" strategy of
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), and the latest
practice of the "NEW PAGE" new infrastructure strategy of CASICloud, an Internet
technology company invested by CASIC and its affiliates. INDICS is leading the
industrial Internet sector into a new stage and playing a vital role in
bolstering industrial chain modernization and high-level industrial development.
INDICS 2.0 has five features: new-generation industrial operation system,
new-generation platform system, new-generation systems engineering engine,
new-generation cloud-based services, and new business support capacity.
It is reported that the platform has provided more than 2,000 intelligent
projects and services and formed 84 digital solutions for 16 segments in the
sectors of aerospace, electronics, machinery and automobiles; industrial
Internet support centers have been set up in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze
River Delta, Pearl River Delta, southwestern, northeastern regions; and
cooperation with Tsinghua University, Tongji University, University of Science
and Technology Beijing and other higher education institutions have been carried
out to build practice-based training rooms and bases; the Industrial Internet
Convergence Platform for Central SOEs built and operated by CASIC and a number
of central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has gathered the resources of 15 SOEs'
platforms, more than 960 industrial apps, 164 digitalization solutions and more
than 7,500 science and technology innovation achievements.
At the academicians' forum in Beijing, Wei Yiyin, Sun Youxian, Li Bohu, Gui
Weihua, Zheng Weimin, Su Donglin and Zhang Ping, academicians from the Chinese
Academy of Engineering, discussed paths of using industrial Internet technology
to drive the industrial development in the country.
The academicians brainstormed ways of relying on industrial Internet to
facilitate collaboration within industry chains, supporting digital governance
and helping enterprises realize digitalization, and discussed issues related to
integration of 5G and industrial Internet technology and industrial Internet
security.
They also offered suggestions for the development of the industrial Internet
industry, believing that it should revolve around the country's major strategic
needs to help enhance resource concentration, promote technology application and
drive improvement of the independent controllability of industrial and supply
chains to greatly propel a high-level development of the country's manufacturing
industry.
Contatto:
Chen Shuo
Tel: 008610-81135810, 0086-13601110701
E-mail: mailto:chenshuo@casicloud.cn
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145490/4943213
OTS: CASICloud
INDICS 2.0 is an upgrade of INDICS, a leading industrial Internet platform in
China. It is also a critical support for the "digital aerospace" strategy of
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), and the latest
practice of the "NEW PAGE" new infrastructure strategy of CASICloud, an Internet
technology company invested by CASIC and its affiliates. INDICS is leading the
industrial Internet sector into a new stage and playing a vital role in
bolstering industrial chain modernization and high-level industrial development.
INDICS 2.0 has five features: new-generation industrial operation system,
new-generation platform system, new-generation systems engineering engine,
new-generation cloud-based services, and new business support capacity.
It is reported that the platform has provided more than 2,000 intelligent
projects and services and formed 84 digital solutions for 16 segments in the
sectors of aerospace, electronics, machinery and automobiles; industrial
Internet support centers have been set up in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze
River Delta, Pearl River Delta, southwestern, northeastern regions; and
cooperation with Tsinghua University, Tongji University, University of Science
and Technology Beijing and other higher education institutions have been carried
out to build practice-based training rooms and bases; the Industrial Internet
Convergence Platform for Central SOEs built and operated by CASIC and a number
of central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has gathered the resources of 15 SOEs'
platforms, more than 960 industrial apps, 164 digitalization solutions and more
than 7,500 science and technology innovation achievements.
At the academicians' forum in Beijing, Wei Yiyin, Sun Youxian, Li Bohu, Gui
Weihua, Zheng Weimin, Su Donglin and Zhang Ping, academicians from the Chinese
Academy of Engineering, discussed paths of using industrial Internet technology
to drive the industrial development in the country.
The academicians brainstormed ways of relying on industrial Internet to
facilitate collaboration within industry chains, supporting digital governance
and helping enterprises realize digitalization, and discussed issues related to
integration of 5G and industrial Internet technology and industrial Internet
security.
They also offered suggestions for the development of the industrial Internet
industry, believing that it should revolve around the country's major strategic
needs to help enhance resource concentration, promote technology application and
drive improvement of the independent controllability of industrial and supply
chains to greatly propel a high-level development of the country's manufacturing
industry.
Contatto:
Chen Shuo
Tel: 008610-81135810, 0086-13601110701
E-mail: mailto:chenshuo@casicloud.cn
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145490/4943213
OTS: CASICloud
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0