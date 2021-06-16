China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) accelerates building of industrial chains (FOTO)

Beijing, China (ots) - The 2021 International Conference on Industrial Internet,

themed "New Era, New Situation, New Journey: Industrial Internet Enables

Industrial Chain Modernization", opened on June 15.



The event consisted of a videoconference and an academicians' forum. The

attendees discussed a series of issues concerning the role of industrial

Internet in the development of the country's "dual circulation" economic

development pattern, and reached a consensus on supporting digital governance

and digitalization of businesses and promoting high-level development of the

manufacturing industry.





At the event, the INDICS2.0 was unveiled.INDICS 2.0 is an upgrade of INDICS, a leading industrial Internet platform inChina. It is also a critical support for the "digital aerospace" strategy ofChina Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), and the latestpractice of the "NEW PAGE" new infrastructure strategy of CASICloud, an Internettechnology company invested by CASIC and its affiliates. INDICS is leading theindustrial Internet sector into a new stage and playing a vital role inbolstering industrial chain modernization and high-level industrial development.INDICS 2.0 has five features: new-generation industrial operation system,new-generation platform system, new-generation systems engineering engine,new-generation cloud-based services, and new business support capacity.It is reported that the platform has provided more than 2,000 intelligentprojects and services and formed 84 digital solutions for 16 segments in thesectors of aerospace, electronics, machinery and automobiles; industrialInternet support centers have been set up in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, YangtzeRiver Delta, Pearl River Delta, southwestern, northeastern regions; andcooperation with Tsinghua University, Tongji University, University of Scienceand Technology Beijing and other higher education institutions have been carriedout to build practice-based training rooms and bases; the Industrial InternetConvergence Platform for Central SOEs built and operated by CASIC and a numberof central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has gathered the resources of 15 SOEs'platforms, more than 960 industrial apps, 164 digitalization solutions and morethan 7,500 science and technology innovation achievements.At the academicians' forum in Beijing, Wei Yiyin, Sun Youxian, Li Bohu, GuiWeihua, Zheng Weimin, Su Donglin and Zhang Ping, academicians from the ChineseAcademy of Engineering, discussed paths of using industrial Internet technologyto drive the industrial development in the country.The academicians brainstormed ways of relying on industrial Internet tofacilitate collaboration within industry chains, supporting digital governanceand helping enterprises realize digitalization, and discussed issues related tointegration of 5G and industrial Internet technology and industrial Internetsecurity.They also offered suggestions for the development of the industrial Internetindustry, believing that it should revolve around the country's major strategicneeds to help enhance resource concentration, promote technology application anddrive improvement of the independent controllability of industrial and supplychains to greatly propel a high-level development of the country's manufacturingindustry.Contatto:Chen ShuoTel: 008610-81135810, 0086-13601110701E-mail: mailto:chenshuo@casicloud.cnAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145490/4943213OTS: CASICloud