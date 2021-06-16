 
BCM AG signs purchase agreement for a majority acquisition of Bikeleasing Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021   

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signs purchase agreement for a majority acquisition of Bikeleasing Group

16.06.2021 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Capital Management signs purchase agreement for a majority acquisition of Bikeleasing Group

- Leading digital B2B leasing platform for green assets

- Rapidly growing customer base with currently around 25,000 B2B customers with an underlying workforce of c. 1.2m employees

- BCM raises forecast for fiscal year 2021 significantly

Vellmar / Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand, has signed the purchase agreement for a majority stake in Bikeleasing-Service GmbH & Co. KG (together with its affiliated companies "BLS") on June 16, 2021. This is BCM's third majority acquisition, following its acquisitions of sensor technology specialist Palas and IT security specialist IHSE.

Established in 2015, BLS (www.bikeleasing.de) is a leading digital B2B leasing platform for green assets. Through its platform, BLS currently enables around 25,000 corporate customers from the German SME sector ("Mittelstand") to offer their underlying workforce of c. 1.2m employees a highly automated, digital arrangement and management of company bike leasing contracts. The concept of company bikes allows employees to obtain bicycles and e-bikes, including insurance coverage, from their employers by way of gross salary conversion and therefore benefit from significant savings. The complete process, from onboarding of the B2B customer, employees ordering the bicycle from the retailer, through to the processing of damage claims is highly automated and carried out via the inhouse digital platform and mobile app.

