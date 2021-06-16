 
Epizyme Launches EZH2Now Testing Program with Quest Diagnostics for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today launched the EZH2Now Testing Program, an Epizyme initiative in collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leading provider of diagnostic information services, to provide EZH2 mutation testing for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

“Epizyme is focused on providing access to information that will help physicians and their patients evolve the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma,” said Vicki Vakiener, Chief Commercial Officer at Epizyme. “While EZH2 is known to be a driver of FL regardless of mutation status, access to testing for EZH2 is desirable for some providers. Even though Next Generation Sequencing is commercially available, a number of physicians desire a single gene test. To meet the needs of these providers, Epizyme is collaborating with Quest Diagnostics to improve access to single gene testing for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients.”

EZH2 is an epigenetic regulator of B-cell identity and plays a role in both normal B-cell biology and the pathogenesis of follicular lymphoma. EZH2 is an emerging therapeutic target due to oncogenic dependence on EZH2 activity for many FL patients. While EZH2 dependence can be present regardless of mutation status, single gene testing may provide helpful information for physicians to better characterize their patients’ cancer

“We are excited to collaborate with Epizyme, a leader in the development of epigenetic medicines, and work together to improve patient care,” said Kristie Dolan, General Manager, Oncology Franchise, Quest Diagnostics. “We are committed to broadening access to diagnostic insights for patients and providers everywhere. Our participation in the EZH2Now Testing Program not only delivers on this goal, but also highlights Quest Diagnostics’ commitment to innovations in oncology and advanced diagnostics that improve patient care, as well as our deep specialization in hematopathology. Sponsored testing programs such as this one with Epizyme can be powerful mechanisms to arm physicians and patients with data to support treatment plans.”

