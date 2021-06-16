Epizyme Launches EZH2Now Testing Program with Quest Diagnostics for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Patients

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today launched the EZH2Now Testing Program, an Epizyme initiative in collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leading provider of diagnostic information services, to provide EZH2 mutation testing for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

“Epizyme is focused on providing access to information that will help physicians and their patients evolve the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma,” said Vicki Vakiener, Chief Commercial Officer at Epizyme. “While EZH2 is known to be a driver of FL regardless of mutation status, access to testing for EZH2 is desirable for some providers. Even though Next Generation Sequencing is commercially available, a number of physicians desire a single gene test. To meet the needs of these providers, Epizyme is collaborating with Quest Diagnostics to improve access to single gene testing for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients.”