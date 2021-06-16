 
checkAd

ChromaDex Shares Research Findings from the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 12:33  |  18   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the results of four recently published preclinical studies, highlighting new findings for its patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) healthy aging nutrient.

Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), ChromaDex provides its patented NR ingredient, Niagen, technological and scientific expertise to research institutions and universities at no cost. ChromaDex continues to support NAD+ research through CERP and has developed a global community of esteemed researchers exploring the potential impact of nicotinamide riboside and NAD+ on health. The program has amassed over 225 research agreements which have resulted in 12 published clinical studies and 66 published preclinical studies.

“The body of clinical and preclinical evidence supporting the impact of nicotinamide riboside and NAD+ elevation on a variety of health outcomes continues to grow at a rapid pace,” says Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “We look forward to additional studies on NR to build upon the existing foundation of evidence.”

A first-of-its-kind preclinical study found that NR administration prevented the loss of bone mass in aging mice. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the results were published in the journal Aging and Mechanisms of Disease, part of Nature Partner Journals. This was the first study to investigate and demonstrate a beneficial impact of NR on bone health, by exploring how the Sirt1/FoxO/β-catenin gene pathway in bone stem cells changes with aging.

In another novel preclinical study, NR restored youthful metabolic capacity of aged hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and shifted the cellular composition of aged bone marrow back towards that of young mice. The study was conducted by researchers at the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) at Monash University and the results were published in Nature Communications. This was the first study to explore and reveal the potential benefits of NR on blood stem cell health in aged mice. More research is needed to determine whether NR supplementation may help counteract such age-associated changes in humans.

A new preclinical study suggests boosting NAD+ helps reduce neuroinflammation in mice. The study was conducted by researchers at Kanazawa University in Japan and the results were published in the Journal of Neurochemistry. The findings reinforce previous data from earlier preclinical studies demonstrating the enzyme CD38 depletes NAD+ levels and deletion of CD38 may help reduce neuroinflammation. Importantly, this study showed boosting NAD+ levels both through inhibition of CD38 and supplementation of NR directly suppressed neuroinflammation in the brain.

Finally, a new in vitro study demonstrated that NR reduced the harmful effects of alcohol on macrophages. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Connecticut and the results were published in Laboratory Investigation. Consistent with previous studies, NR increased NAD+ and SIRT1 expression, thereby resulting in a significant decrease in alcohol-induced inflammation and oxidative stress.

ChromaDex has invested over $35 million in investigating, manufacturing and offering NR in the form of Niagen and has secured more than 20 patents. ChromaDex has demonstrated the safety and/or efficacy of Niagen in 12 published human trials (and nearly 40 additional ongoing studies further evaluating its safety and efficacy) and has achieved government regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside) visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

ChromaDex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ChromaDex Shares Research Findings from the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP) ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the results of four recently published preclinical studies, highlighting new findings for its patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) healthy aging nutrient. Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
ChromaDex and Walmart Launch Tru Niagen in 3,800 Walmart Stores Across the United States