Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences

KindredBio brings three potential dermatology blockbusters expected to launch through 2025, as well as a number of additional R&D programs for other chronic disorders and unmet needs, including canine parvovirus. KindredBio’s innovative pipeline – added to Elanco’s own organic efforts – meaningfully augments Elanco’s ability to launch products, gain share, and grow in the dermatology market through fully accretive revenue dollars. Elanco anticipates the combination will add approximately $100 million to its previously stated innovation revenue expectation of $500 million to $600 million by 2025, with significant opportunity beyond the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) and Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KindredBio, NASDAQ: KIN) today announced the parties have entered into a definitive agreement for Elanco to acquire KindredBio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel pet therapeutics based on validated human targets. The acquisition further accelerates Elanco’s expansion in the attractive pet health market, particularly advancing Elanco’s presence in the fast-growing billion-dollar dermatology category.

“This highly complementary combination is focused in one of the most exciting spaces in pet health, and one where we see a strategic imperative to build a differentiated competitive offering,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. “It further accelerates our mix shift into pet health and advances our IPP strategy. Ultimately, we believe the combination positions Elanco to bring innovative solutions to veterinarians and pet owners in areas of unmet or under-served medical needs, fueling continued growth in the exciting pet therapeutic category and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

The acquisition agreement builds on Elanco’s existing relationship with KindredBio, which began with licensing the global commercial rights of KindredBio’s late-stage treatment for canine parvovirus, and continues Elanco’s proven approach as an innovation partner of choice.

“From the beginning, we have been focused at KindredBio on bringing the best medicines to our animal family members. With this transaction with Elanco, a widely respected leader in veterinary medicine with global reach, we will maximize the impact our innovative pipeline will have on improving the lives of pets,” said Richard Chin, CEO and co-founder of KindredBio.