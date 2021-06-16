 
Sierra Metals Announces Receipt of Permit Allowing for a 20% Increase of Throughput to 3,600 Tonnes Per Day at Its Yauricocha Mine in Peru

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of an Informe Técnico Minero (“ITM”) Permit from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines. The ITM Permit allows for the construction and operation at a capacity of 3,600 tonnes per day (“TPD”), at the Yauricocha Mine in Peru.

Luis Marchese, CEO of Sierra Metals commented: “I am delighted with the receipt of the ITM permit. The Company may now increase throughput at Yauricocha to 3,600 TPD which represents a 20% increase in throughput. Today’s news will further support the Company in achieving its annual production guidance.

Additionally, we continue focusing on the completion of the Prefeasibility Study at Yauricocha, which examines increasing throughput to 5,500 TPD starting in 2024, as well as on the Prefeasibility Studies for our Mexican operations."

He concluded: "2021 continues to be an exciting year for the Company as we continue with organic growth plans including significant brownfield and greenfield exploration programs to support future mineral resource and production growth. Management also continues to focus on improving and modernizing our mine operations, increasing operating efficiencies to improve productivity and reduce costs."

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

