 
checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, priced its initial public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $12.5 million from the offering. At the offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock, Alzamend’s market capitalization is $425 million.

Alzamend’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ALZN” on June 15, 2021.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The Company is pleased that Alzamend has achieved this milestone to further its commitment to develop treatments and cures for Alzheimer’s, other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.”

The Company has certain beneficial ownership and rights to further invest in Alzamend as follows:

  • The Company beneficially owns 5.1 million shares of Alzamend common stock held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”).
  • The Company has the right to acquire 1.35 million shares of Alzamend common stock upon the exercise of warrants beneficially owned by DPL.
  • In March 2021, Alzamend entered into a securities purchase agreement with DPL pursuant to which Alzamend agreed to sell an aggregate of 6.7 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $10 million, or $1.50 per share, which sales will be made in tranches. Alzamend further agreed to issue to DPL warrants to purchase such number of shares of its common stock equal to 50% of the shares of common stock purchased under the securities purchase agreement at an exercise price of $3.00 per share. On March 9, 2021, the Company issued 2.7 million shares of Alzamend common stock (included in the 5.1 million shares of Alzamend common stock held by DPL described above) upon closing of the first tranche of $4 million. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, DPL may purchase an additional 4.0 million shares.
  • Finally, Alzamend agreed that for a period of 18 months following the date of the payment of the final tranche of $4 million, DPL will have the right to invest an additional $10 million on the same terms, except that no specific milestones have been determined with respect to the additional $10 million.

Should the Company exercise all warrants and options to invest, it would own 22.4 million shares with an average cost of $2.24 per share of common stock, representing 22% of Alzamend’s issued and outstanding common stock.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro Pricing of Initial Public Offering Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels