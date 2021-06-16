Ault Global Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, priced its initial public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $12.5 million from the offering. At the offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock, Alzamend’s market capitalization is $425 million.

Alzamend’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ALZN” on June 15, 2021.