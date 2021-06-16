Ault Global Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, priced its initial public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $12.5 million from the offering. At the offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock, Alzamend’s market capitalization is $425 million.
Alzamend’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ALZN” on June 15, 2021.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The Company is pleased that Alzamend has achieved this milestone to further its commitment to develop treatments and cures for Alzheimer’s, other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.”
The Company has certain beneficial ownership and rights to further invest in Alzamend as follows:
- The Company beneficially owns 5.1 million shares of Alzamend common stock held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”).
- The Company has the right to acquire 1.35 million shares of Alzamend common stock upon the exercise of warrants beneficially owned by DPL.
- In March 2021, Alzamend entered into a securities purchase agreement with DPL pursuant to which Alzamend agreed to sell an aggregate of 6.7 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $10 million, or $1.50 per share, which sales will be made in tranches. Alzamend further agreed to issue to DPL warrants to purchase such number of shares of its common stock equal to 50% of the shares of common stock purchased under the securities purchase agreement at an exercise price of $3.00 per share. On March 9, 2021, the Company issued 2.7 million shares of Alzamend common stock (included in the 5.1 million shares of Alzamend common stock held by DPL described above) upon closing of the first tranche of $4 million. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, DPL may purchase an additional 4.0 million shares.
- Finally, Alzamend agreed that for a period of 18 months following the date of the payment of the final tranche of $4 million, DPL will have the right to invest an additional $10 million on the same terms, except that no specific milestones have been determined with respect to the additional $10 million.
Should the Company exercise all warrants and options to invest, it would own 22.4 million shares with an average cost of $2.24 per share of common stock, representing 22% of Alzamend’s issued and outstanding common stock.
0 Kommentare