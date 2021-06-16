New Data Suggest Men with Urinary Symptoms Often Anticipate Bathroom Needs and Avoid Events and Activities They Enjoy

WAYNE, Pa., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced results of a new survey showing that men with urinary symptoms common with an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH, may anticipate and plan for their urgent and frequent bathroom needs and even avoid events and activities they enjoy because of their urinary symptoms. Whether they plan for interrupted sleep, limit the amount they drink, or purposefully seek out and stay close to the bathroom, extreme bathroom planning can disrupt normal daily activities.

“In BPH patients, the enlarged prostate presses on and blocks the urethra, causing bothersome urinary symptoms, such as an urgent or frequent need to urinate or the sensation that the bladder is not empty after urinating,” said Gregg Eure,+ M.D., FACS, Urology of Virginia. “These symptoms can significantly impact a man’s quality of life, leading to interrupted sleep and even a loss of productivity and depression.”1

The survey sponsored by Teleflex Incorporated was conducted to explore how urinary symptoms commonly associated with BPH impact men’s daily lives. The survey included approximately 1,000 men in the United States, 45 years and older, who have experienced at least one of these urinary symptoms.

Nearly half (45.49%) of all men surveyed reported they have avoided events or activities they enjoy because of their urinary symptoms. When they do attend an event or perform an activity, a significant number of men surveyed make plans or take action to accommodate their bathroom needs. Among all men surveyed:

More than 40% have chosen certain routes (roads, highways, etc.) on road trips because they have more or better availability of restroom facilities.

About 1 in 5 said that locating the closest bathroom is the first thing they do when they go somewhere new.

About 43% have selected their seat when purchasing tickets to a sporting or entertainment event because it has better or easier access to the restroom.



“These ‘extreme’ bathroom planning and mapping habits are not just limited to daytime activities,” said Dr. Eure. “Many men with urinary problems, including BPH patients, experience frequent nighttime waking to use the bathroom to urinate. As we see in this survey, many of these men are expecting and planning for sleep interruptions.”