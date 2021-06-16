 
CENTOGENE Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results in the Lead Up to Virtual Investor Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 12:30  |  39   |   |   

Further signs of recovery in the core rare disease business

  • Recorded revenues of €65.0 million in Q1 2021, driven by revenues from COVID-19 testing, up over 400% compared to €12.1 million in Q1 2020

  • Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by COVID-19 testing revenues, while continuing to invest in the Company’s rare disease core business

  • Added over 25,000 patients to rare disease-centric Bio/Databank in Q1 2021

  • Demonstrated sequential revenue growth in the Diagnostics segment and signed five new Pharma partnership deals

  • Announced key additions to the management team, including Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Motz as Chief Commercial Officer, Pharma

  • Hosting Virtual Investor Event on June 22 to outline strategic direction of the Company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Executive Commentary

“We experienced a solid start to the year – reporting strong revenues, supporting rare disease patients with best-in-class diagnostic testing, and establishing new pharma collaborations. With the extension of our collaboration with our partners Takeda and Denali, as well as the recent initiation of the EFRONT Study with Alector, we have further added to our collaborative momentum and to enhancing our knowledge of rare neurological diseases,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “Our Bio/Databank is central to securing such partnerships and offers unmatched and continuously expanding insights to patients seeking the most accurate diagnosis and to Pharma companies seeking to accelerate orphan drug development. Together with the newly-formed CENTOGENE Executive Team, I look forward to outlining how we are going to unlock the significant value potential of CENTOGENE’s assets and to foster growth and value creation opportunities at the upcoming Virtual Investor Event.”

Richard Stoffelen, CENTOGENE’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are happy to have been able to continue our significant investments in the Company’s core rare disease business. This was supported by the positive EBITDA contribution from COVID-19 testing. As the Company continues through 2021, we will continue to invest in its capabilities and deliver more value to patients and shareholders.”

