SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Mirdametinib in Children and Young Adults with Low-Grade Glioma

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today reported the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of children, adolescents, and young adults with low-grade glioma (LGG). The study is sponsored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. More information on the trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT04923126.



Pediatric LGG can harbor genetic alterations that upregulate the MAPK pathway and promote tumor growth. Prior studies of therapeutic agents that target the MAPK pathway have demonstrated promising results in patients with pediatric LGG.1 Mirdametinib is an oral, allosteric, brain-penetrant small molecule designed to inhibit MEK1 and MEK2, which are proteins that occupy pivotal positions in the MAPK pathway. To date, over 250 subjects have been exposed to treatment with mirdametinib across clinical trials, with preliminary evidence of clinical activity against tumors driven by over-activated MAPK signaling.2

“Children with LGG who do not achieve a cure following surgery can face years of increasingly aggressive chemotherapy, which can have lasting negative effects on learning, cognition and quality of life,” said L. Mary Smith, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of SpringWorks. “Recently, it has been recognized that most cases of pediatric LGG have genetic alterations that upregulate the MAPK pathway. Given its brain-penetrant properties, we look forward to studying mirdametinib to evaluate whether our MEK inhibitor can provide meaningful antitumor activity and clinical benefit in patients with LGG.”

This trial is being conducted pursuant to a research agreement that SpringWorks entered into with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital whereby St. Jude sponsors the trial and SpringWorks provides partial funding, study drug and other non-financial support.

About the Phase 1/2 LGG Trial

The open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of mirdametinib in children, adolescents and young adults with LGG. The study plans to enroll up to 130 patients between the ages of 2 years and 24 years of age. Patients will receive mirdametinib twice daily on a continuous schedule for up to two years.