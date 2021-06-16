 
checkAd

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Upcoming Name Change to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 12:45  |  52   |   |   

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and parent company, TortoiseEcofin, announced today that effective June 30, 2021, the fund name will be changed from Tortoise Essential Assets Income …

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and parent company, TortoiseEcofin, announced today that effective June 30, 2021, the fund name will be changed from Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund. TEAF is a multi-strategy vehicle that invests in private and public investments within sustainable infrastructure and social impact, and has reached an allocation of 87% in such impact investments. Some of the fund's investments include solar, wind, water, bioenergy, waste-to-energy, recycling, education and assisted living, which collectively makes the fund one of the first of its kind; a sustainable and thematic closed-end fund. The fund will join Ecofin's other products dedicated to impact and sustainability. Consequently, the Board approved the name change and the fund is expected to begin trading under its new name on July 1, 2021. It will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') under the current ticker symbol TEAF and new CUSIP: 27901F109.

'With the growth of renewables and increased focus on impact and ESG investing, we feel we can best meet our long-term objectives and enhance the portfolio by aiming to take advantage of these secular shifts in the market. Participating in this sustainability revolution provides the potential for returns to our clients while addressing some of the world's major challenges by investing in companies that have been earning solid returns and doing business in ethical and responsible ways,' said Nick Holmes, Portfolio Manager. 'Listed energy infrastructure was a significant allocation at the launch of the fund as we ramped up the private deals in the portfolio, and now as we near our target allocation to private investments with a robust pipeline of opportunities, we have more flexibility within the portfolio.'

The allocations shown below are intended to provide a depiction of how the portfolio has transitioned over the last five months.

 

12/31/2020 Portfolio

 

5/31/2021 Portfolio

 

Target Portfolio

Sustainable infrastructure

58%

 

65%

Seite 1 von 4
TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Upcoming Name Change to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and parent company, TortoiseEcofin, announced today that effective June 30, 2021, the fund name will be changed from Tortoise Essential Assets Income …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...