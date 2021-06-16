Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Upcoming Name Change to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and parent company, TortoiseEcofin, announced today that effective June 30, 2021, the fund name will be changed from Tortoise Essential Assets Income …

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and parent company, TortoiseEcofin, announced today that effective June 30, 2021, the fund name will be changed from Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund. TEAF is a multi-strategy vehicle that invests in private and public investments within sustainable infrastructure and social impact, and has reached an allocation of 87% in such impact investments. Some of the fund's investments include solar, wind, water, bioenergy, waste-to-energy, recycling, education and assisted living, which collectively makes the fund one of the first of its kind; a sustainable and thematic closed-end fund. The fund will join Ecofin's other products dedicated to impact and sustainability. Consequently, the Board approved the name change and the fund is expected to begin trading under its new name on July 1, 2021. It will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') under the current ticker symbol TEAF and new CUSIP: 27901F109.

'With the growth of renewables and increased focus on impact and ESG investing, we feel we can best meet our long-term objectives and enhance the portfolio by aiming to take advantage of these secular shifts in the market. Participating in this sustainability revolution provides the potential for returns to our clients while addressing some of the world's major challenges by investing in companies that have been earning solid returns and doing business in ethical and responsible ways,' said Nick Holmes, Portfolio Manager. 'Listed energy infrastructure was a significant allocation at the launch of the fund as we ramped up the private deals in the portfolio, and now as we near our target allocation to private investments with a robust pipeline of opportunities, we have more flexibility within the portfolio.'