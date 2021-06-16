 
Mindtree Among the UK's Top Companies in Customer Satisfaction According to the 2021 IT Sourcing Study

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.06.2021   

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has ranked second for client
satisfaction in the 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research
in collaboration with PA Consulting . The company's overall satisfaction score
of 80% was well above the industry average of 72%.

This year's ranking of 34 of the UK's top IT/cloud service providers was based
on an evaluation of more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and 800 cloud
relationships by more than 250 participants of the top IT spending organizations
in the UK.

All Mindtree customers surveyed for the study said they were satisfied with the
company. The company ranked among the top five in four of the nine key
performance indicators evaluated in the study. These include service delivery
quality, cloud capabilities, account management quality, and proactivity.
Mindtree was also one of only five companies with solely satisfied customers for
its application development, maintenance, and testing capabilities.

Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree,
said, "As organizations in the UK navigated a challenging year in their digital
transformation journeys, we remained firmly focused on leveraging our
differentiated capabilities to help them stay ahead by continually engaging with
our customers and delivering value. This ranking underscores our customer focus
and commitment. I want to thank our customers for their trust in us, and
Mindtree Minds for their dedication in exceeding customer expectations."

Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research, said, "The last 12 months and
beyond tested the agility and skills of the UK IT outsourcing sector. It is very
impressive to see companies like Mindtree who are delighting customers even in
this difficult time. Looking ahead, as enterprises double down on digital, they
are increasingly banking on partners to guide them through these fast-moving
journeys. Mindtree demonstrated outstanding commitment to key business
priorities such as cost reduction, scalability and focus on core business, which
stands it among the top IT outsourcing partners in the UK, according to its own
customers."

Methodology

Whitelane's 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study was conducted with senior level executives
with influence over corporate IT strategy and IT sourcing decisions. Both
organizations with large IT budgets and organizations that have outsourced a
significant amount of their IT processes received an invitation to participate
in the research. Once respondents approved their participation, they received a
