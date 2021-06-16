Mindtree Among the UK's Top Companies in Customer Satisfaction According to the 2021 IT Sourcing Study

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has ranked second for client

satisfaction in the 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research

in collaboration with PA Consulting . The company's overall satisfaction score

of 80% was well above the industry average of 72%.



This year's ranking of 34 of the UK's top IT/cloud service providers was based

on an evaluation of more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and 800 cloud

relationships by more than 250 participants of the top IT spending organizations

in the UK.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

All Mindtree customers surveyed for the study said they were satisfied with thecompany. The company ranked among the top five in four of the nine keyperformance indicators evaluated in the study. These include service deliveryquality, cloud capabilities, account management quality, and proactivity.Mindtree was also one of only five companies with solely satisfied customers forits application development, maintenance, and testing capabilities.Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree,said, "As organizations in the UK navigated a challenging year in their digitaltransformation journeys, we remained firmly focused on leveraging ourdifferentiated capabilities to help them stay ahead by continually engaging withour customers and delivering value. This ranking underscores our customer focusand commitment. I want to thank our customers for their trust in us, andMindtree Minds for their dedication in exceeding customer expectations."Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research, said, "The last 12 months andbeyond tested the agility and skills of the UK IT outsourcing sector. It is veryimpressive to see companies like Mindtree who are delighting customers even inthis difficult time. Looking ahead, as enterprises double down on digital, theyare increasingly banking on partners to guide them through these fast-movingjourneys. Mindtree demonstrated outstanding commitment to key businesspriorities such as cost reduction, scalability and focus on core business, whichstands it among the top IT outsourcing partners in the UK, according to its owncustomers."MethodologyWhitelane's 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study was conducted with senior level executiveswith influence over corporate IT strategy and IT sourcing decisions. Bothorganizations with large IT budgets and organizations that have outsourced asignificant amount of their IT processes received an invitation to participatein the research. Once respondents approved their participation, they received a