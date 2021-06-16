 
CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced risk rating changes for the Hedged Units of CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF and CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF, as follows:

ETF

Ticker

New Rating

Previous Rating

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

EHE

Medium-to-high

Medium

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units)

IQD

Medium

Low-to-medium

The risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $288.3 billion in total assets as at May 31, 2021.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

CI Global Asset Management is licensed by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to use certain WisdomTree indexes (the “WisdomTree Indexes”) and WisdomTree marks.

"WisdomTree" and “Variably Hedged” are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF and CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc., or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to, the Funds) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the Funds in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the Funds to achieve its investment objective)) or regarding use of any data included therein.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


