Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Kevin L. Cook to Join as Chief Financial Officer

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Kevin Cook will join as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Cook will bring more than 20 years of significant strategic, financial, and operational experience to Lineage, with an emphasis in private equity, corporate finance, and investment banking. Mr. Cook has broad expertise across a range of financial matters and has executed over $30 billion of capital raising and corporate development transactions, approximately half of which involved life sciences companies.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to Lineage as we continue our journey to become a leading cell therapy and cell transplant company,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Kevin is a talented and skilled executive with a proven track record of execution across an array of strategic and financial disciplines. We believe he will be an important addition to the Lineage team and his breadth of experience will contribute significantly to our future success as we advance our product candidates into later stage clinical trials and seek to align strategically with financial and developmental partners to support our further growth.”

Mr. Cook most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of a family office investment firm with an emphasis in the solar energy and infrastructure industries, where he managed existing portfolio companies while pursuing new control investments. From 2012 to 2019, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy and Vice President of Business Development for Breitburn GP LLC, where he led aggressive growth and diversification efforts for Breitburn Energy and affiliates. From 2000 to 2011, Mr. Cook served as an investment banker for Merrill Lynch & Co., where he advised life sciences companies and other clients across a range of industries in connection with corporate finance and strategic assignments. Mr. Cook earned his M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and his B.S. from the University of California, Davis.