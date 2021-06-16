Graphite One Announces 2021 AGM Results
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held June 15, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated May 18, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:
- Electing all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, including Douglas Smith, Anthony Huston, Brian Budd and Patrick Smith;
- Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor for the ensuring year and authorizing directors to determine auditor's compensation;
- Ratifying and approving the Company's rolling Stock Option Plan; and
- Approving the Company's fixed Omnibus Plan.
The Omnibus Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX-V.
Management of the Company would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.
About Graphite One
GRAPHITE ONE INC. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQB:GPHOF) (the "Company"), is a developing advanced graphite materials company. Planning continues on its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby it could become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG") integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market and energy storage systems as well as other value-added products. As set forth in its Preliminary Economic Assessment, graphite mineralization, mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, would be processed into concentrate at a plant to be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility whose location is being investigated. The Company is progressing the Project's Pre-Feasibility Study and intends to make a production decision once a Feasibility Study is completed.
