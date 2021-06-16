Graphite One Announces 2021 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held June 15, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held June 15, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held June 15, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated May 18, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including: Electing all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, including Douglas Smith, Anthony Huston, Brian Budd and Patrick Smith;

Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor for the ensuring year and authorizing directors to determine auditor's compensation;

Ratifying and approving the Company's rolling Stock Option Plan; and

Approving the Company's fixed Omnibus Plan. The Omnibus Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX-V.