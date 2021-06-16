ForwardPMX Expands Agency Consultancy Solutions and Appoints Femi Taiwo as New Head of Consultancy for Europe

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--



ForwardPMX (https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , the global data and technology-driven

marketing services company, has announced the appointment of Femi Taiwo as Head

of Consultancy for Europe. Taiwo joins ForwardPMX from a previous leadership

position at OMD, bringing over 10 years of experience in digital marketing and

consultancy solutions, as well as significant industry thought leadership and

participation across a number of global award programs including the AOP Digital

Publishing Awards and the M&M Global Awards.



In the new role, Taiwo will drive the wider business strategy for consultancy

services within ForwardPMX, with a focus on key areas such as in-housing media,

data ownership and strategy, including international growth and expansion.

Additionally, he will support the business across new and existing client

accounts, creating opportunities for ForwardPMX to deliver products that answer

clients' more complex business challenges.





ForwardPMX Global Head of Consultancy, Tom Manning, commented, "Consultancy isone of the fastest growing areas of our business, and that's a huge testament toour teams. It's fantastic to bring in such an incredible talent as Femi intothis leadership role to collaborate and lead across the business to take ourconsultancy engagements to the next level."ForwardPMX continues to grow its strong presence internationally with over 1,000experts across more than 15 countries worldwide. Moving with the changingmarket, the agency has built up its Consultancy capabilities over the lastseveral years and continues to embed them within the business to help clientsidentify strategic areas of growth. With the accelerated shift to digital ande-commerce through COVID-19, ForwardPMX was able to aid clients globally inpivoting to new routes to market and developing a deeper understanding of thechanges in their customers' behavior to impact their decision making.Manning added, "More than ever, brands are looking to us as growth partners whocan push beyond media to help them digitally accelerate and find new revenuestreams. By adding Femi to the team, we're furthering our commitment andconfidence in this space, allowing us to deliver more innovative solutions forour clients."On joining ForwardPMX, Taiwo said, "I'm thrilled to be joining this dynamicteam. ForwardPMX has not only achieved significant growth over the last severalyears, but they also have a strong proposition that has evolved to answer theneeds of senior level stakeholders within client businesses. I share a commonvision with the leadership team at ForwardPMX about where we need to go as abusiness to continue to be the partner that brands need in today's complexdigital, data and technology-led environment."About ForwardPMX:ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company,designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to theirbusinesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's mostdistinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with localdepth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancyand performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairingpeople with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX isuniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMXis a proud member of The Stagwell Group.About The Stagwell Group:The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fullyintegrated organization of size & scale servicing global brands across thecontinuum of marketing services. The group includes over 9000 employeesoperating in more than 25 offices around the world. Collaborative by design, TheStagwell Group is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people areunited in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior resultsfor their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in fourcategories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights,marketing communications, and content and media. For more information go to:www.stagwellgroup.com