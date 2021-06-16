 
ForwardPMX Expands Agency Consultancy Solutions and Appoints Femi Taiwo as New Head of Consultancy for Europe

ForwardPMX (https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , the global data and technology-driven
marketing services company, has announced the appointment of Femi Taiwo as Head
of Consultancy for Europe. Taiwo joins ForwardPMX from a previous leadership
position at OMD, bringing over 10 years of experience in digital marketing and
consultancy solutions, as well as significant industry thought leadership and
participation across a number of global award programs including the AOP Digital
Publishing Awards and the M&M Global Awards.

In the new role, Taiwo will drive the wider business strategy for consultancy
services within ForwardPMX, with a focus on key areas such as in-housing media,
data ownership and strategy, including international growth and expansion.
Additionally, he will support the business across new and existing client
accounts, creating opportunities for ForwardPMX to deliver products that answer
clients' more complex business challenges.

ForwardPMX Global Head of Consultancy, Tom Manning, commented, "Consultancy is
one of the fastest growing areas of our business, and that's a huge testament to
our teams. It's fantastic to bring in such an incredible talent as Femi into
this leadership role to collaborate and lead across the business to take our
consultancy engagements to the next level."

ForwardPMX continues to grow its strong presence internationally with over 1,000
experts across more than 15 countries worldwide. Moving with the changing
market, the agency has built up its Consultancy capabilities over the last
several years and continues to embed them within the business to help clients
identify strategic areas of growth. With the accelerated shift to digital and
e-commerce through COVID-19, ForwardPMX was able to aid clients globally in
pivoting to new routes to market and developing a deeper understanding of the
changes in their customers' behavior to impact their decision making.

Manning added, "More than ever, brands are looking to us as growth partners who
can push beyond media to help them digitally accelerate and find new revenue
streams. By adding Femi to the team, we're furthering our commitment and
confidence in this space, allowing us to deliver more innovative solutions for
our clients."

On joining ForwardPMX, Taiwo said, "I'm thrilled to be joining this dynamic
team. ForwardPMX has not only achieved significant growth over the last several
years, but they also have a strong proposition that has evolved to answer the
needs of senior level stakeholders within client businesses. I share a common
vision with the leadership team at ForwardPMX about where we need to go as a
business to continue to be the partner that brands need in today's complex
digital, data and technology-led environment."

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company,
designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their
businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most
distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local
depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancy
and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing
people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is
uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX
is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

About The Stagwell Group:

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully
integrated organization of size & scale servicing global brands across the
continuum of marketing services. The group includes over 9000 employees
operating in more than 25 offices around the world. Collaborative by design, The
Stagwell Group is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are
united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results
for their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in four
categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights,
marketing communications, and content and media. For more information go to:
www.stagwellgroup.com

Contact Details

ForwardPMX

Dammi Afolabi - Marketing Communications Manager (EMEA)

+44 7958 069108

mailto:dammi.afolabi@forwardpmx.com

Company Website

https://www.forwardpmx.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forwardpmx-ex
pands-agency-consultancy-solutions-and-appoints-femi-taiwo-as-new-head-of-consul
tancy-for-europe-166054659

2021 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4943312
OTS: News Direct



