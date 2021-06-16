Gorenje Signs Better Life As Its Distribution Partner In The Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, a leading European home appliance manufacturer announced its long-term strategic partnership with Better Life, a premium specialist home appliance retailer to further its reach in the UAE.

As part of a long-term commitment to the region, the brand also announced its association as an official partner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

Through the Better Life partnership, Gorenje will aim to increase its distribution and service networks as well as create compelling value for its consumers.

Gorenje is known as one of the finest and socially responsible brands from Europe, with several innovations and quality awards. The products from Gorenje will be available on Better Life e-commerce and retail stores at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Deira Outlet store, Abu Dhabi Mall and Dalma Mall, among others.

With its ongoing global sporting event partnerships and newly announced official sponsorship announcement with 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gorenje anticipates creating a significant branding impact to further its growth and sales across the region.

"At Gorenje, we aim to identify partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront catering to the consumer needs of the industry," said Jason Ou, Managing Director, Gorenje Gulf - part of Hisense Middle East and North Africa. "Today, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Better Life, home to the world's best brands in kitchen appliances, to further our prospects in UAE - one of the key markets for Gorenje. Partnering with Better Life gives us unrivalled networks and routes to market our products and boost our presence all across UAE. And our association as an official partner of Euro Cup also allows us to achieve our strategic goals and expand our brand awareness in the region."

Hamad Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Better Life UAE said: "We are pleased to introduce Gorenje. A refined home appliances brand to our portfolio. We are looking forward to this partnership which will provide our customers with access to reliable and superior lifestyle products.

He continued, "Gorenje's association with the current Euro Cup 2020 and the upcoming FIFA world cup 2022 will enhance our reach to the customer by showcasing the brand strength and quality on the world stage of these events. Better Life will feature a vast range of Gorenje appliances from small, large built-in that adapt as per the customers space demands and design preference.