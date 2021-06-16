 
William Hill Bets on Contentstack For Innovation and Market Growth

Sports betting and online gaming brand goes headless to enable constant digital evolution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, a leading content experience platform, today announced that William Hill, a global sports betting and online gaming brand, has chosen Contentstack as its core content experience platform, as part of an aggressive strategy to become a digitally led, internationally diverse business of scale built on constant customer-centric innovation.

Contentstack, award-winning API-first Headless CMS for Developers and Marketers

Powered by Contentstack, an entirely rebuilt online portfolio of William Hill properties will be available in June as a part of the refresh of William Hill Vegas. The platform will offer a streamlined customer experience, based on a centralised hub of all William Hill offerings.

This is part of a comprehensive strategy to offer an intuitive customer experience that enables full personalisation and best-in-class customer support. Beginning with online gaming, it will be followed by sports betting, and then extend into the terminals within the physical William Hill shops. To support this, William Hill will migrate the entirety of its UK market offering into Contentstack by the end of 2021.

Contentstack replaces several coupled content management systems (CMS) that were not able to support William Hill's plans for growth. The legacy systems impeded the speed with which William Hill could iterate new features, decreasing performance due to growing demands for processing power and increased complexity following every instance of innovation.

Following a thorough review of the market, Contentstack was chosen because of the headless architecture, rapid deployment, and ability to create high-performing, responsive iterations of William Hill games and web pages quickly. The productivity enhancements driven by Contentstack's intuitive editor experience was a further key factor in the decision. The platform will also enable robust customer data analytics, operational efficiency, and marketing independence.

"Aside from the cultural fit between Contentstack and William Hill, it was obvious from our early assessment that the Contentstack product speaks for itself," said Bartek Gerlich, the head of engineering for the gaming division at William Hill. "We were particularly impressed by the ability to simplify A/B testing and the speed and ease with which we could spin up new properties and features. As a fully cloud-native solution, Contentstack removes a huge amount of the effort our developer team faces and so we are better able to focus on the customer experience. With regards to publishing, we have moved from new features taking half an hour to take effect to a matter of seconds. That kind of responsiveness is vital in the gaming industry."

