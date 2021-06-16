GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform Leads a New Trend of Safe Driving in the World

BAODING, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, HAVAL JOLION, built on the L.E.M.O.N. platform, became a hot seller in Saudi Arabia, Chile, Russia and other main markets of GWM, and triggered a sensation on the Internet. This model is especially outstanding in its safety performance, which enables it to secure a leading position among the same level of products, even in the international market.

Eyeing the future and leading in the world, GWM's L.E.M.O.N. platform is a highly intelligent modular technology platform that boasts the advantages as follows: flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight. The platform's safety system integrates 18 typical usage scenarios collected from global users and strictly complies with the requirements of NCAP five-star safety rating and IIHS's highest rating ("Good"). It has been subject to 124 kinds of operating condition tests and more than 8,000 virtual simulation updates and optimization. In addition to the above international standards and regulations, GWM also analyzes and studies non-standard operating conditions by centering on high-frequency actual collision scenarios. As a result, the L.E.M.O.N. platform serves as one of the few platforms in the industry that can comply to the world's most stringent collision requirements and improve users' driving safety in all aspects.