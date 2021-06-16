 
checkAd

GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform Leads a New Trend of Safe Driving in the World

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:12  |  26   |   |   

BAODING, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, HAVAL JOLION, built on the L.E.M.O.N. platform, became a hot seller in Saudi Arabia, Chile, Russia and other main markets of GWM, and triggered a sensation on the Internet. This model is especially outstanding in its safety performance, which enables it to secure a leading position among the same level of products, even in the international market.

Eyeing the future and leading in the world, GWM's L.E.M.O.N. platform is a highly intelligent modular technology platform that boasts the advantages as follows: flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight. The platform's safety system integrates 18 typical usage scenarios collected from global users and strictly complies with the requirements of NCAP five-star safety rating and IIHS's highest rating ("Good"). It has been subject to 124 kinds of operating condition tests and more than 8,000 virtual simulation updates and optimization. In addition to the above international standards and regulations, GWM also analyzes and studies non-standard operating conditions by centering on high-frequency actual collision scenarios. As a result, the L.E.M.O.N. platform serves as one of the few platforms in the industry that can comply to the world's most stringent collision requirements and improve users' driving safety in all aspects.

With the support of GWM's L.E.M.O.N., HAVAL JOLION is highly competitive in the market in ensuring occupant safety, pedestrian safety, vehicle safety and new energy safety. In terms of occupant safety, HAVAL JOLION provides multi-dimensional protection and is equipped with the latest generation 9.3 ESP, full speed adaptive cruise and intelligent cruise assist, full-scenario automatic emergency braking and other all-around driving assistance systems, so as to help users easily cope with different road conditions such as high-speed, prosperous city and so on and snowy and rainy weathers. Such devices as 360 high definition image, fatigue monitoring / overspeed alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags supplied by the international brand Autoliv, and automatic unlocking/ oil cut-off while colliding are installed to further ensure occupant and pedestrian safety in both active and passive ways. HAVAL JOLION adopts a 73% high-strength steel vehicle frame to ensure safety and protection and effectively reduce the damage level and maintenance cost of the vehicle when it collides with other vehicles at a low speed. Meanwhile, HAVAL JOLION also offers safety solutions from mechanical protection, point protection and software strategies, which guarantees a significant decrease in the vehicle's traffic accident rate.

GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform Leads a New Trend of Safe Driving in the World

The L.E.M.O.N. platform, a full demonstration of GWM's powerful technical strength, lays a solid foundation for the company's globalization. In the future, GWM will go deeper into technological R&D, insist on promoting product upgrades through technology breakthroughs and drive the continuous improvement of brand value, so that global users can acquire a more exquisite innovation experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534472/GWM_s_L_E_M_O_N__Platform_Leads_A_New_Trend_of_Safe_Driving_in_the_World.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform Leads a New Trend of Safe Driving in the World BAODING, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In May, HAVAL JOLION, built on the L.E.M.O.N. platform, became a hot seller in Saudi Arabia, Chile, Russia and other main markets of GWM, and triggered a sensation on the Internet. This model is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha as First Chief Marketing Officer
U.S. Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Increasing Customer Inclination towards Fuel Efficient Light Weight Vehicle Amplifying Multifunctional Cast Elastomers Market Demand: Fact .MR
Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market: Future Forecast Indicates a Growth Rate at a CAGR of 5.7%, During the Study Period [2017-2030] | ...
CASIC accelerates building of industrial chains
CFI signs major basketball sponsorship deal in Jordan
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus