Noratis AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

Eschborn, 16 June 2021 - At Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, "Noratis") the Annual General Meeting has approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share. All other agenda items were likewise adopted with more than 96 % of the votes represented. The virtual General Meeting has hence adopted all of the proposals by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG, explains: "Last year we significantly expanded our real estate portfolio in accordance with our growth strategy to more than 3,600 units, which includes assets contractually secured but not yet recognised in the financial statements. Furthermore, we deliberately did not engage in larger block sales. Thereby we have created an important basis for our financial success in the coming years. At the same time our shareholders directly participate in the good business development in 2020 through the dividend payment."

In 2021 Noratis intends to further expand its real estate portfolio. During the past months the company has already reported several successful acquisitions. This is to result in a further increase in rental income. Moreover, with the block sales already made Noratis has created the basis for the planned significantly higher EBIT and EBT in 2021.

All voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available on the website www.noratis.de in the Investor Relations section.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

