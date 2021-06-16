Kuwait Oil Company Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Projects

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. The scope applies to all Kuwait fields including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait, and Heavy Oil, complementing a recently awarded contract for similar services in North Kuwait.

Halliburton will collaborate with KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by implementing automated work processes and digital twins across KOC’s major assets. The solutions will leverage DecisionSpace 365, Halliburton’s cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications, to automate work processes to accurately plan, forecast, and optimize production throughout the KOC portfolio. Built on an open architecture, the service integrates Halliburton and third-party technologies to enhance operational performance and increase ultimate recovery.