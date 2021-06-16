 
checkAd

Kuwait Oil Company Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. The scope applies to all Kuwait fields including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait, and Heavy Oil, complementing a recently awarded contract for similar services in North Kuwait.

Halliburton will collaborate with KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by implementing automated work processes and digital twins across KOC’s major assets. The solutions will leverage DecisionSpace 365, Halliburton’s cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications, to automate work processes to accurately plan, forecast, and optimize production throughout the KOC portfolio. Built on an open architecture, the service integrates Halliburton and third-party technologies to enhance operational performance and increase ultimate recovery.

“This award signifies our strong relationship with KOC as we collaborate and innovate across their company-wide digital transformation initiatives,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “This contract further demonstrates Halliburton’s strategic priority to accelerate the adoption of our digital services. Our software and consulting services will support KOC to optimize their assets, reduce production costs and increase recovery.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Halliburton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kuwait Oil Company Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Projects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Halliburton: Da muss mehr kommen!
14.06.21
ConocoPhillips: Kommt das Kaufsignal?
31.05.21
ConocoPhillips: Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus
31.05.21
Halliburton: Neuer Schwung muss her!
27.05.21
Halliburton 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call
20.05.21
Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration
18.05.21
Halliburton and TGS Collaborate to Advance Seismic Reservoir Monitoring
17.05.21
Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant to Three Algerian Universities