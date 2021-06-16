PureTech Acquires Remaining Interest in Founded Entity Alivio Therapeutics

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the acquisition of the remaining 22 percent of shares outstanding in its Founded Entity, Alivio Therapeutics (“Alivio”). Alivio’s therapeutic candidates, in development for inflammatory disorders including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), will be integrated into the Company’s Wholly Owned Pipeline.

PureTech announced the acquisition of the remaining interest in its Founded Entity, Alivio Therapeutics. Alivio’s therapeutic candidates, in development for inflammatory disorders including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), will be integrated into the Company’s Wholly Owned Pipeline, including the addition of LYT-500, an orally administered therapeutic candidate in development for the treatment of IBD. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The acquisition aligns with PureTech’s strategy to advance a Wholly Owned Pipeline designed to harness key immunological, fibrotic and lymphatic system mechanisms to treat serious diseases with significant unmet needs. The programs and the underlying AlivioTM technology platform are expected to be funded by PureTech as well as through partnerships and grants. The integration of this program is in line with the budget for PureTech, which extends into the first quarter of 2025, as previously guided.

“PureTech founded Alivio alongside leading scientists Jeffrey Karp, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Robert Langer, Sc.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT to pioneer a novel strategy to more effectively treat inflammatory disorders through highly targeted immunomodulation at the site of disease. This promising approach fits well within our Wholly Owned Pipeline and we will be able to leverage our strength in immunology and related technologies as we progress therapeutic candidates to potentially treat inflammatory diseases,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech. “We’re pleased to add the Alivio programs to our pipeline and proud to advance a platform that we hope will bring new therapeutic options to millions of people with chronic and life-limiting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”