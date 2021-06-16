 
CI Financial Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (“ASPP”).

CI intends to purchase up to 18,194,790 of its common shares by way of a Normal Course Issuer Bid, through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems. Common shares may be purchased by CI or purchased by a trustee, to satisfy obligations under equity-based compensation or employee share purchase plans for CI. All common shares purchased by CI (but not those purchased by such a trustee or non-independent broker) will be cancelled. The 18,194,790 common shares represent 10% of the total public float for CI (181,947,901). As of June 10, 2021, there were 203,999,396 issued and outstanding common shares of CI.

It is expected that the purchases under the Normal Course Issuer Bid may commence on June 18, 2021 and will terminate on June 17, 2022, or on such earlier date as CI completes its purchases or provides notice of termination. Purchases will be effected through the facilities of the TSX at prevailing market prices, or such other means as may be permitted by the Ontario Securities Commission or Canadian Securities Administrators, and through alternative Canadian trading systems. CI is permitted to purchase up to 267,694 common shares daily, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the common shares for the six months ended as of May 31, 2021 (1,070,778).

CI believes that the market price of the common shares may, at certain times throughout the duration of the Normal Course Issuer Bid, be undervalued based on CI’s financial performance and prospects, and accordingly, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the purchase of common shares is an appropriate use of funds in order to increase shareholder value.

Under its current Normal Course Issuer Bid, CI obtained approval to purchase up to 19,676,318 of its common shares, of which CI and the trustee purchased 19,114,591 common shares at a weighted average price of $18.55 per common share between June 18, 2020 and June 10, 2021, through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems.

CI has entered into an ASPP with National Bank Financial Inc. (“NBF”) to allow for the purchase of common shares under the NCIB at times when CI would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

13:00 Uhr
CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two ETFs
15.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes
15.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
11.06.21
CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $288.3 Billion for May 2021
09.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Announces Appointment of Marc-André Lewis as Executive Vice-President and Head of Investment Management
02.06.21
CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$900 Million Notes Offering
02.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Continues Integration of its Global Investment Platform with Team-Based Approach to Dividend and Canadian Equity Strategies
27.05.21
Assante Wealth Management Achieves Top Ranking in J.D. Power 2021 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study