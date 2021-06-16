 
checkAd

American Tower Partners With Allianz in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) and Allianz, one of the world’s leading insurers and investors, today announced that Allianz Capital Partners, on behalf of Allianz insurance companies (“Allianz”) and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund, will acquire a 10% stake in ATC Europe, joining CDPQ in a long-term strategic partnership with American Tower. The transaction is valued at over €530 million, reinforcing a more than €8.8 billion enterprise value for ATC Europe. American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, while Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe’s Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased to add Allianz as a partner in ATC Europe. Allianz’ global infrastructure experience, extensive European investment history and investment philosophy are an excellent match for our value creation objectives in Europe, and we look forward to growing the business together while strengthening mobile broadband access in our served markets. With Allianz and CDPQ as committed, long-term partners in our newly expanded European business, we are more confident than ever that we are optimally positioned to generate sustainable growth and attractive returns for many years to come.”

Michael Pfennig, member of the management board and co-head of Infrastructure at Allianz Capital Partners, said, “Digital infrastructure has underscored in particular during the pandemic its importance as essential infrastructure to the public. We are excited to partner with American Tower and CDPQ in ATC Europe, one of Europe’s leading independent telecommunications tower operators. This long-term strategic partnership perfectly complements our existing digital infrastructure investments in fibre-to-the-home roll-outs and will contribute to further position ATC Europe in some of our core markets such as Germany, France and Spain while delivering stable cash yields to our investors.”

BofA Securities, Inc. and CDX Advisors are serving as financial advisors to American Tower. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Seite 1 von 2
American Tower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: American Tower - eine Aktie für die Ewigkeit?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Tower Partners With Allianz in Europe American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) and Allianz, one of the world’s leading insurers and investors, today announced that Allianz Capital Partners, on behalf of Allianz insurance companies (“Allianz”) and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference
04.06.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
03.06.21
American Tower Closes Latin American Tranche of Telxius Towers Acquisition
02.06.21
2 Aktien mit Weltklasse-Dividenden
01.06.21
American Tower Closes First Tranche of Telxius Towers Acquisition
31.05.21
Was ist der bessere Kauf: AT&T oder American Tower?
27.05.21
American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution
19.05.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
18.05.21
American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering