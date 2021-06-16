American Tower Partners With Allianz in Europe

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) and Allianz, one of the world’s leading insurers and investors, today announced that Allianz Capital Partners, on behalf of Allianz insurance companies (“Allianz”) and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund, will acquire a 10% stake in ATC Europe, joining CDPQ in a long-term strategic partnership with American Tower. The transaction is valued at over €530 million, reinforcing a more than €8.8 billion enterprise value for ATC Europe. American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, while Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe’s Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased to add Allianz as a partner in ATC Europe. Allianz’ global infrastructure experience, extensive European investment history and investment philosophy are an excellent match for our value creation objectives in Europe, and we look forward to growing the business together while strengthening mobile broadband access in our served markets. With Allianz and CDPQ as committed, long-term partners in our newly expanded European business, we are more confident than ever that we are optimally positioned to generate sustainable growth and attractive returns for many years to come.”