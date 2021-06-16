 
checkAd

Spire Global Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a space-based Earth data analytics and solutions company that recently announced a planned merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), announced that it has appointed Kamal Arafeh as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Arafeh will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, and will be based in Washington, D.C.

As Senior Vice President of Sales for Spire, Mr. Arafeh will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales organization and instituting a world-class partner program. Mr. Arafeh will work closely with each of Spire’s key business units to streamline the sales organization, reach new customer segments, and expanding the Company’s geographic footprint.

“Kamal brings great depth of global sales and operational expertise to Spire, with a proven track record of driving revenue and profit growth across numerous businesses with differentiated technology,” said Mr. Platzer. “We look forward to welcoming Kamal to the Spire leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver subscription-based data, insights, and predictive analytics to global customers across a range of government agencies and industries. I am confident that we will benefit tremendously from Kamal’s sales channel development expertise as we continue to generate close customer relationships and advance toward the next chapter of our business as a public company.”

Mr. Arafeh most recently served as Vice President for India at Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) (“Halliburton”), one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, where he grew revenue and increased the business’s profit by more than 100% within his first twelve months driving growth for the 1,500 person organization. Mr. Arafeh previously was General Manager for Asia Pacific Landmark Software, an Enterprise class software and cloud services business unit of Halliburton, where he was responsible for the revenue performance, profit and loss, compliance, and people management for Landmark Asia Pacific and Australia Region. Prior to joining Halliburton, Mr. Arafeh served as President and Chief Executive Officer at eEye Digital Security. Additional roles held during Mr. Arafeh’s more than two decades of sales experience include Vice President of Sales at Astaro, Vice President and GM at Roxio, and Vice President of Channel Sales at McAfee.

Seite 1 von 4
NavSight Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spire Global Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a space-based Earth data analytics and solutions company that recently announced a planned merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), announced that it has appointed Kamal Arafeh as Senior …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Spire Announces New Maritime Weather Solutions Portfolio
08.06.21
Spire Global Appoints Head of Communications
26.05.21
TAC Index and Spire Aviation Announce Strategic Data Partnership
20.05.21
Spire Expands Machine Learning and AI Efforts to Improve Predictive Data Capabilities