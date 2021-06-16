Spire Global Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales

As Senior Vice President of Sales for Spire, Mr. Arafeh will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales organization and instituting a world-class partner program. Mr. Arafeh will work closely with each of Spire’s key business units to streamline the sales organization, reach new customer segments, and expanding the Company’s geographic footprint.

Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a space-based Earth data analytics and solutions company that recently announced a planned merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), announced that it has appointed Kamal Arafeh as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Arafeh will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, and will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Kamal brings great depth of global sales and operational expertise to Spire, with a proven track record of driving revenue and profit growth across numerous businesses with differentiated technology,” said Mr. Platzer. “We look forward to welcoming Kamal to the Spire leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver subscription-based data, insights, and predictive analytics to global customers across a range of government agencies and industries. I am confident that we will benefit tremendously from Kamal’s sales channel development expertise as we continue to generate close customer relationships and advance toward the next chapter of our business as a public company.”

Mr. Arafeh most recently served as Vice President for India at Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) (“Halliburton”), one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, where he grew revenue and increased the business’s profit by more than 100% within his first twelve months driving growth for the 1,500 person organization. Mr. Arafeh previously was General Manager for Asia Pacific Landmark Software, an Enterprise class software and cloud services business unit of Halliburton, where he was responsible for the revenue performance, profit and loss, compliance, and people management for Landmark Asia Pacific and Australia Region. Prior to joining Halliburton, Mr. Arafeh served as President and Chief Executive Officer at eEye Digital Security. Additional roles held during Mr. Arafeh’s more than two decades of sales experience include Vice President of Sales at Astaro, Vice President and GM at Roxio, and Vice President of Channel Sales at McAfee.