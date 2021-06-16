 
ChargePoint Introduces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Electric Fleet Charging Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, today announced the most comprehensive EV charging solution portfolio available for fleets of all types and sizes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005299/en/

ChargePoint’s global fleet solution portfolio encompasses a scalable charging platform based on a software-defined hardware architecture combined with expert design/build services and ongoing support and maintenance. (Graphic: ChargePoint)

ChargePoint’s global fleet solution portfolio encompasses a scalable charging platform based on a software-defined hardware architecture combined with expert design/build services and ongoing support and maintenance. (Graphic: ChargePoint)

From concept to scale, ChargePoint’s global fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow. Fleet management software combined with ChargePoint’s AC and DC fast charging solutions balance charging costs with operational readiness for light- to heavy-duty vehicles across depot, on-route and at-home charging. Expert design/build services ensure a smooth transition to electrification. Ongoing support and maintenance guarantee maximum uptime for essential fueling.

ChargePoint Express Plus, a scalable DC fast charging platform based on a software-defined DC hardware architecture, minimizes power conversion equipment costs needed per site. Its modular design enables compliance with stringent uptime requirements. ChargePoint’s holistic approach optimizes the fuel cost per vehicle and is designed to meet the needs of fleet operators, now and in the future.

Robust Software Keeps Vehicles Charged and Ready Anywhere and Optimizes Fuel Cost Per Vehicle

ChargePoint Fleet Depot, Mobility and Home software solutions keep vehicles charged and ready with optimized fueling through dynamic depot charging optimization, easy public charging access and payment and comprehensive take-home vehicle charging management.

  • Depot software manages energy to minimize infrastructure and fuel costs while ensuring operational readiness through telematics, scheduling, utility and vehicle integrations.
  • Mobility software ensures fleet drivers never get stranded on route by making it easy to find and pay for public charging using a variety of payment options including fuel cards.
  • Home software enables fleets to offer home charging to drivers with take-home vehicles, managing the entire workflow of procurement, installation and fuel reimbursement.
  • Application programming interfaces (APIs) and global partnerships across telematics, fuel cards, fleet and asset management systems complement ChargePoint solutions and ensure seamless integration with existing fleet operations.

Modular Architecture of the ChargePoint Express Plus Platform Delivers High Reliability and Serviceability

