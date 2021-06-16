JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) today announced that it has signed a letter of intent:



To acquire 100% of the ownership interests of rapidly growing Savage Enterprises (www.SavageEnterprises.com), Irvine, California (“Savage”), which owns award-winning delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC brand Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com), CBD brand Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), e-liquid brand Vape 100 (www.vape100.co), and premium kratom and kava-based products brand Zen Panda, for an aggregate merger consideration of $44 million, consisting of $15,840,000 in cash plus 8,691,358 shares of Acquired Sales Corp.'s unregistered common stock; and

To enter the California marijuana industry by AQSP purchasing 100% of Premier Greens LLC (“Premier Greens”), which has five conditional use permits (CUPs) from the City of Palm Springs for the cultivation, manufacturing, dispensing, delivery and distribution of marijuana, and is in the second of three phases to obtain its state licenses to grow, sell and deliver marijuana, and by Savage increasing its ownership of MKRC Holdings, LLC (“MKRC”), which owns a 5,560 square foot building to be used for the growing, selling and transportation of marijuana, from 46% to 100%, for an aggregate purchase consideration of $2,000,000 in cash.

Christopher G. Wheeler, co-founder, co-owner, and CEO of Savage, stated, “We feel that the combination of Savage Enterprises and Lifted Made will be unstoppable, and we look forward to helping to quarterback AQSP’s future growth and diversification. 2021 year to date, Savage Enterprises’ unaudited revenue is just over $13,000,000, and at our current run rate Savage Enterprises’ revenue is conservatively expected to be 200% over last year. Based upon Savage Enterprises’ unaudited year to date financial performance, and barring significant changes in the industry, we conservatively expect Savage to generate over $7 million in post-closing annual pre-tax net income for AQSP, which would be immediately accretive to AQSP’s earnings per share.”

Matt Winters, co-founder, co-owner, and President and CFO of Savage, stated, “As a growing company with excellent free cash flow, Savage had many go-forward options available to us. After extensive discussions and analysis, we concluded that the best route to build the cannabis industry leader is for us to partner with Nick Warrender, Jake and Gerry Jacobs, Lifted Made and AQSP. It is harder than you think to find people who are like-minded about the quality of products produced, the overall customer experience, and the need for a decentralized approach to entrepreneur-led management in our very fast-moving and evolving industry. Partnering with Lifted Made is going to be a game changer. I am overjoyed to bring massive growth to the business, and I’m ready to jump on board to help direct the next big moves this industry needs to see. I can’t wait to see the next company we bring into AQSP alongside Savage and Lifted!”