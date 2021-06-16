Vroom, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of its $550,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) (“Vroom”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Vroom also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $75,000,000 principal amount of notes.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Vroom and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.750% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2022. The notes will mature on July 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before April 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after April 1, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Vroom will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Vroom’s election. The initial conversion rate is 17.8527 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $56.01 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 40% over the last reported sale of $40.01 per share of Vroom’s common stock on June 15, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to a partial redemption limitation), for cash at Vroom’s option at any time on or after July 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Vroom’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.