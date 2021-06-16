 
Bunker Hill Launches Extensive Ground Geophysics Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Sam Ash, CEO and David Wiens, CFO to host Live Interactive Virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, June 16 @ 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT. Investors are invited to register for this event at: LINK

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTC: BHLL) is pleased to announce the initiation of a ground geophysical survey over the previously un-tested southern extension of its claims package.

The program, scheduled for Q3 2021, will be conducted as a high-resolution 3D IP (DCIP) survey method from Dias Geophysical Ltd utilizing their proprietary DIAS32 survey system. The total coverage area will span approximately 6 square kilometers (1,500 acres) to a depth of 400 meters (1,300 feet) over previously un-explored ground immediately south and south-west of historic underground workings, with the objective of identifying near-surface drilling targets that are directly accessible from existing works.

Sam Ash CEO stated, “The historic mine workings at Bunker Hill cover only 900 acres of the 5,800-acre land package. We are excited to be testing the portion of the property immediately to the south of these workings, which is un-explored and has the potential for the discovery of significant additional mineralization.”

Overview

The geophysics program will be constructed with lines run in a SW/NE direction, crossing perpendicular to the general orientation of prominent fault structures and zinc dominant ore bodies. The 3D nature of the survey, in combination with a common voltage referencing (data collected perpendicular to line orientation) technique, will also work to image the silver-dominant structures which have been mapped in a general NE/SW orientation.

Due to the narrow nature of the ore bodies and veins, a line spacing of 150m was selected to be run over the entire survey boundary to maintain a high-resolution product. At this spacing, imagery should be acquired to a maximum depth of 400m.

Image 1: Map of planned 3D IP survey boundary and IP line orientation with relation to historic Bunker Hill mine footprint and contiguous claims package
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a15e8b96-ea38-4074 ...

Note: The towns of Kellogg and Wardner, ID are also shown, along with adjacent mines.

The structural patterns identified at the Bunker Hill mine from the site’s extensive map collection show numerous large-offset faults that have worked to control historically mined structures. There is potential for the additional faults south of the current mined footprint to repeat mineralized sections displayed in the north.

