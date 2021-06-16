 
Emerging Markets Report The Value of Education

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time of year when graduations are abundant and endearing, we are most pleased to commemorate the full graduation of profiled company Loop Insights Inc. to its new and improved expression as Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (FOBIF:OTCQB). The Company as you will recall, is a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement.

In an extra small nutshell, they make marketing and monetization smarter and more efficient.

And like most new graduates, today is about celebrating the value of education.

Well, sort of.

Days ago, Fobi announced the signing of a licensing agreement with CareSpace.AI that will bring the use of the Fobi Wallet pass to higher education facilities throughout North America and provide secure covid-19 vaccination confirmation and validation, true contact-less registration, promotion, payment, and more using the Fobi Wallet pass technology as well as adding Fobi SmarTap and Insight portal solutions for use in the CareSpace CampusPass platform (https://thecampuspass.com/).

We really like that the The CampusPass platform is being delivered in partnership with Microsoft and Unisys who are providing key elements of the data security and data privacy aspects of the platform. Clearly, these are good names to be linked with.

But what’s really intriguing is that this helps the Company break into the educational market in a significant way. We needn’t quote any major financial publication as to the size of a potential education market. Most everyone already knows just how large that market can be.

The release speaks clearly to the market opportunity:

“With more than 100 college campuses across the US already stating they will require proof of vaccination to resume in-person classes and on-campus activities and many who have already implemented the policy, there is a monumental need for higher education facilities to have in place a platform to manage accurate and secure records, in order to limit liability and ensure the safety of students and staff. The integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass with the CampusPass platform will also offer community partners and sponsors increased ways to engage with students through personalized promotions, events, and digital touchpoints.”

Disclaimer

