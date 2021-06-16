 
checkAd

CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) 2021 Sales on Track to Exceed 2020 for 6-Months Ending 6/30/2021, Identifies Capital Funding Group.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Katy, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading provider of Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuels, announce today forecasted Revenue for 6-Months Ending 6/31/2021 is projected to exceed 2020 Sales for the same fiscal period.

The Company also identified a Capital Funding Group that will provide Capital for its Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline expansion in Texas and Northeastern United States via its current SEC approved Regulation 1-A offering.

Regulation-A – Tier 2 Offering

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com ,
email: investor@cwpetroleumcorp.com , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp
CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) 2021 Sales on Track to Exceed 2020 for 6-Months Ending 6/30/2021, Identifies Capital Funding Group. Katy, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading provider of Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuels, announce today forecasted Revenue for 6-Months Ending 6/31/2021 is projected to exceed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus