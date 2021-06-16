CareDx to Participate in Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference.



CareDx’s management will be participating in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:40 a.m Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.