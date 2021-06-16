EV Battery Tech to Develop Blockchain-Based Payment Solution for EV Infrastructure

“Our goal is to provide consumers convenience and access to EV charging infrastructure on par with that of modern-day gasoline service stations. Our software and hardware development teams have been closely monitoring the EV market’s needs and we plan to meet those needs through technology and superior product development,” said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC ), a company focused on EV battery charging infrastructure, EV battery product development and blockchain solutions as they relate to EV infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it intends to develop a blockchain-based payment solution for its anticipated EV Smart Charger product line. The Company believes that adding a cryptocurrency payment option to its previously announced blockchain-based battery and EV maintenance system (the “ ACDC Blockchain ”) will round out its infrastructure offerings.

Since the outset of the calendar year, EV Battery Tech has launched the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall, the TITAN EnergyCore, the EV Smart Charger, and the RV Freedom Battery, all using its proprietary remote Battery Management System utilizing advanced AI technology.

On the software side of the business, the Company is not only working on the ACDC Blockchain, but also an integrated smart application for iOS and Android through which users can remotely control, monitor and diagnose their EV Battery Tech products.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website (https://www.evbattery.tech)

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .