 
checkAd

Gilat Awarded Multiple Projects for Armed Forces in Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:12  |  48   |   |   

Turnkey solutions for fixed and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's leading technology, via its longtime local partner, Newsat

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it was awarded multiple projects for armed forces in Latin America. Turnkey solutions for fixed, airborne, maritime and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's leading technology, via its longtime local partner, Newsat.

Gilat is a global one-stop-shop provider for defense satellite communication technology which includes Gilat's SyEdge II-c platform, modems, antenna terminals and BUCs. Gilat provides multiple fixed and mobile communications solutions in Latin America to support the General Command, Army, Navy and Air Force security, diversity and contingency needs, thus providing the confidence required for special and critical operations. Gilat works closely with its partner, Newsat, the defense integrator in Latin America, to provide end-to-end projects, including installations and remote maintenance to the armed forces.

"Gilat is the solution of choice due to its unique and efficient technology that provides support for multiple mobility and fixed applications," said Michal Aharonov, Senior Vice President Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. "In Latin America, our longtime local partner, Newsat, brings strong knowledge and expertise in managing and integrating the complex and battle proven military projects, leveraging Gilat's equipment for satellite communication which is specifically tailored to meet a wide variety of global defense needs.

"Gilat is Newsat's reliable partner for over 15 years, providing a comprehensive and robust technology that enables excellent support for the armed forces," said Carlos Rosero, General Manager at Newsat. "Gilat provides the required increased high network availability and backup capabilities for multiple applications and critical operations that are required by our customers in all echelons whether strategic or tactical to support joint or individual operations."

About Newsat
Newsat is a leading communications IT and intelligence integrator with over 16 years of experience and more than one hundred successfully deployed projects focused on the defense and public safety sectors in the USA, Central and South America.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilat Awarded Multiple Projects for Armed Forces in Latin America Turnkey solutions for fixed and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's leading technology, via its longtime local partner, NewsatPETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus