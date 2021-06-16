Gilat Awarded Multiple Projects for Armed Forces in Latin America

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it was awarded multiple projects for armed forces in Latin America. Turnkey solutions for fixed, airborne, maritime and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's leading technology, via its longtime local partner, Newsat.

Turnkey solutions for fixed and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's leading technology, via its longtime local partner, Newsat

Gilat is a global one-stop-shop provider for defense satellite communication technology which includes Gilat's SyEdge II-c platform, modems, antenna terminals and BUCs. Gilat provides multiple fixed and mobile communications solutions in Latin America to support the General Command, Army, Navy and Air Force security, diversity and contingency needs, thus providing the confidence required for special and critical operations. Gilat works closely with its partner, Newsat, the defense integrator in Latin America, to provide end-to-end projects, including installations and remote maintenance to the armed forces.

"Gilat is the solution of choice due to its unique and efficient technology that provides support for multiple mobility and fixed applications," said Michal Aharonov, Senior Vice President Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. "In Latin America, our longtime local partner, Newsat, brings strong knowledge and expertise in managing and integrating the complex and battle proven military projects, leveraging Gilat's equipment for satellite communication which is specifically tailored to meet a wide variety of global defense needs.

"Gilat is Newsat's reliable partner for over 15 years, providing a comprehensive and robust technology that enables excellent support for the armed forces," said Carlos Rosero, General Manager at Newsat. "Gilat provides the required increased high network availability and backup capabilities for multiple applications and critical operations that are required by our customers in all echelons whether strategic or tactical to support joint or individual operations."

About Newsat

Newsat is a leading communications IT and intelligence integrator with over 16 years of experience and more than one hundred successfully deployed projects focused on the defense and public safety sectors in the USA, Central and South America.