Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forces with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to Promote COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness and Education

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX ) (TSX: EGLX ), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative on their COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, promoting COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education among young adults.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative is the largest and most significant public health communications campaign in U.S. history, answering the top questions Americans have about the vaccines so they can make an informed decision for themselves and their families. While vaccine hesitancy has decreased significantly throughout 2021, nearly 25% of young adults aged 18-29 still say they still want to “wait and see” how the vaccine is working, which is higher than any other age group, with 45% saying they don’t have enough information about where they can go to get the vaccine.i

Enthusiast Gaming’s campaign aims to amplify this message around the importance of COVID-19 vaccine education and awareness by way of influencer advocacy utilizing its leading roster of influencers and creators, including its all-star Luminosity Gaming team members. The campaign is centered around a Twitter hashtag challenge #LGIGOTTHESHOT, by which Enthusiast Gaming influencers encourage and challenge gamers to share their decision for getting vaccinated in an effort to promote its safety, and help ease concerns within the young adult community, all for a chance to be one of the five selected winners to be featured in an hour-long stream during Luminosity Live at the end of June playing alongside Luminosity Gaming talent. Winners will also receive a signed Luminosity Gaming jersey and a 30-minute coaching session with one of the Luminosity Gaming team members.

Also, as part of the campaign, Luminosity Gaming team member RockyNoHands will be participating in a roundtable discussion with Dr. Tom Frieden from the CDC alongside other traditional sports media members.

“We are honoured to be a part of this collaborative and monumental initiative with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, to help raise awareness for COVID-19 vaccines in young Americans by way of access and engagement with our massive audience of gaming and esports fans, of which 70% is represented by the younger GenZ and Millennial demographics,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “The recognition by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative of the access our platform provides into this young American demographic is yet another example of the power of our platform and the significance that our engaged GenZ and Millennial audience has to influence and shape social issues.”