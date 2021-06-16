Nobel29 Resources Announces OTC Ticker Symbol and Clearance From FINRA

"This is an exciting step forward for Nobel and its US based investors. We hope to receive DTC eligibility soon which will be the final step in ensuring that US based investors can more easily participate in our rapidly growing company," commented David Gower, Nobel’s CEO.

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) is pleased to announce that its submission of the Form 211 to FINRA has been cleared and the Company's common shares now qualify for trading in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “NBTRF”. Nobel has applied for DTC eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares traded on the OTC Pink Market and it expects to receive DTC’s approval in the coming weeks.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company’s common shares on the OTC Pink Market.

About Nobel29 Resources Corp.

The Company, through its option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Nobel can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to receive DTC eligibility, the trading of the Company’s shares on the OTC and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

