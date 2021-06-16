BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing Application by the Israeli Ministry of Health

“Neopharm is the right partner to help us commercialize in Israel as we continue to bring oral, once-daily ORLADEYO to HAE patients around the world. They have extensive rare disease experience and proven commercial success in Israel, and they understand the local regulatory environment,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the Israeli Ministry of Health has accepted the regulatory submission of ORLADEYO for the prevention of recurrent attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) 12 years and older. The Israeli Ministry of Health also has granted an accelerated review. In addition, BioCryst has entered into a distribution and supply agreement granting Neopharm Ltd., a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Israel, the exclusive rights to commercialize ORLADEYO in Israel.

“We are proud of our partnership with BioCryst and excited to deliver a new and innovative treatment option to HAE patients in Israel. The momentum gained from recent approvals of ORLADEYO across the globe will support our commercialization efforts to provide access to this important treatment,” said Efi Shnaidman, general manager of Neopharm Israel.

Founded in 1941, Neopharm Israel is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Israel, providing the Israeli market with a wide range of products and integrated services for patients in need, with a proven track record of successful market access and launches. In addition to exclusive rights to commercialize ORLADEYO in Israel, Neopharm Israel has exclusive rights to commercialize in the Palestinian Authority.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.