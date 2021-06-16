 
NFI announces order of 195 BYD ADL electric buses from RATP Dev London

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Vehicles support Transport for London’s commitment to an emission free bus fleet

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, will deliver the UK’s largest ever electric bus order. The order has been placed by RATP Dev London, one of Transport for London (“TfL”)’s principal bus operators, for a total of 195 single and double deck vehicles.

With this order, RATP Dev London confirms its commitment to supporting TfL’s electrification plan for London’s bus network, a key objective of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy for 2018, under which all TfL buses will be electric or hydrogen by 2037, with all of London’s transport becoming emissions free by 2037.

BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI. BYD and ADL combined their strengths in October 2015 to offer the best electric buses for customers in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. The partnership has been a tremendous success and continues to strengthen with plans for complete UK builds at ADL’s facilities to start later in 2021.

In London alone, over 400 BYD ADL electric buses have cumulatively covered over 20 million zero-emission miles, with close to another 300 vehicles on order including this latest intake for RATP Dev London. RATP Dev London will be the largest operator of electric buses in London by the beginning of 2022, with close to 25% of its London United and London Sovereign fleet fully electric. Deliveries of RATP Dev London’s latest BYD ADL fleet will begin this summer.

Feedback from RATP Dev London on these in-service vehicles has been very positive, with the double deck BYD ADL Enviro400EV in particular delivering exceptional reliability on 24-hour route operations.

Paul Davies, ADL President & Managing Director, said: “RATP Dev London’s record order is a resounding vote of confidence in our British-built electric buses and ADL’s proven ability to tailor these to authorities and operators’ requirements. These buses will build on our pioneering work in support of Transport for London’s Bus Safety Standard with a focus on safety for drivers, passengers and other road users.”

