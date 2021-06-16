Affimed Announces Appointment of Uta Kemmerich-Keil to its Supervisory Board

“We are pleased to welcome Uta to Affimed’s Supervisory Board,” said Dr. Thomas Hecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “Uta brings unique and very deep and extensive executive experience in the life sciences industry. With over 20 years of leadership roles in driving higher business performance for global pharmaceutical companies, Uta will play a critical role in guiding Affimed as we expand and advance our pipeline of novel immuno-oncology therapies and prepare for the next step in our growth.”

Ms. Kemmerich-Keil brings senior executive, finance and M&A expertise to Affimed and over 20 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Most recently she led the international personal healthcare business of P&G and has over 19 years of experience at Merck KGaA, where she served, inter alia, as CEO of the global OTC- and global Allergy business, EVP Finance, Investor Relations and M&A. Ms. Kemmerich-Keil is a board member of several public and privately held companies like Schott AG, Gothaer Versicherung AG and Röchling S.E. She is a Board Member and member of the Audit Committee of Karo Pharma AB (listed OMX Stockholm). She holds a M.Sc. (Economics) and a M.A. (Roman Philology) from Freiburg University and a Licence from Nouvelle Sorbonne, Paris.

