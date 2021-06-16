 
Recro Appoints Laura L. Parks, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Experienced Biopharma Executive with Track Record of Driving Commercial and Operational Success at Global CDMOs

EXTON, Pa., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced the appointment of Laura L. Parks, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Parks is an experienced business leader with a track record of developing high performance, market-focused teams at a number of leading global biopharma, CDMO and food industry companies. Retired since 2017, her more than three decades of expertise spans global leadership team collaboration, profit and loss (P&L) accountability, team culture development, product lifecycle planning and brand development.

Dr. Parks most recently served on the executive leadership team at Patheon, a global biopharma CDMO, until its acquisition by Thermo Fischer Scientific in 2017. In this role, she led strategic commercial and operational initiatives including development and execution of an end-to-end pharmaceutical services offering, as well as global strategic enterprise accounts organization. Prior to her role with Patheon, she served as president of DSM Pharmaceuticals, the $250 million steriles and oral solid finished dose CDMO of DSM, until its 2014 merger with Patheon. Dr. Parks was also senior vice president, marketing and sales for DSM Pharmaceuticals, during which time she successfully led the marketing and sales team in support of the business unit’s world-class contract manufacturing services for finished dose pharmaceuticals, including sterile injectibles, orals, topicals, as well as developmental services.

Dr. Parks also has extensive experience in the food ingredient industry, having served as vice president of sales for Solae, a division of DuPont. In this role, she is credited with leading the company’s global foundational sales training which successfully consolidated three independent market approaches into a single coherent strategy. While at Solae, Dr. Parks also held the position of regional vice president, North America, leading the company’s $120 million food ingredients business. She currently serves on the advisory board of Lindy BioSciences, a Durham, NC-based development-stage protein therapeutic formulations company. Dr. Parks earned a Ph.D. in food science from the University of Georgia and bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.

