Sigilon Therapeutics Appoints Brooke Story, M.B.A., to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced the appointment of Brooke Story to its Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to welcome Brooke to our Board,” said Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., President and CEO of Sigilon. “Brooke’s extensive commercial and operating expertise will be valuable as we advance our non-viral engineered cell-based therapies through the clinic. We look forward to her insights and contributions as we work together to bring functional cures to patients with a wide range of chronic diseases.”

Ms. Story currently serves as President of BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions, where she is responsible for driving global strategic, operational and commercial performance and customer experience across a portfolio of diagnostic solutions. Prior to joining BD, she served in roles of increasing responsibility at Medtronic for a period of more than fifteen years. Most recently, she served as President of Pelvic Health and Gastric Therapies at Medtronic. She also held leadership roles in sales and marketing within Medtronic’s Restorative Therapies Group from 2016 to 2018. She received a number of awards for her efforts to bring new technologies and therapies to market while at Medtronic, including the Wallin Award and Star of Excellence. She also served as a Board observer for an early stage device company and Chair of Medtronic’s African Descent Network, an organization responsible for supporting Medtronic’s mission driven goals of increasing inclusion and diverse representation in leadership. Ms. Story holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee.

Commented Ms. Story: “This is an exciting time for Sigilon as it advances a wide range of product candidates. Its strong patient-first culture and innovative platform technology offer a highly differentiated, modular approach to drug development and potential future commercialization. I look forward to supporting the continued growth and diversity of Sigilon’s robust pipeline and team.”

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

