Altimmune Announces Positive Interim Data from ALT-801 Phase 1 Trial in Overweight and Obese Volunteers

Weight loss of 5.4% achieved at 6 weeks of treatment with 1.8 mg once weekly dose, surpassing the 2% pre-established treatment target



Ascending multi-dose regimen well-tolerated without necessity for dose titration

Trial continuing with 12-week data expected in Q3 2021

Company plans to file an additional IND and initiate an obesity program in 2021

Altimmune to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced results from a prespecified 6-week interim analysis of its ongoing 12-week, Phase 1, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose trial of ALT-801, an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, in healthy overweight and obese volunteers. The study is currently being conducted in Australia under a clinical trial application.

The interim data showed a mean weight loss of 5.4% was achieved by Week 6 with a once weekly ALT-801 dose of 1.8 mg administered subcutaneously (sc) compared to a weight gain of 0.9% in the placebo group (net change from placebo of 6.3%, p < .0001), surpassing the pre-established treatment target of 2% weight loss. All but one subject who received the 1.8 mg sc dose achieved at least 3% weight loss by Week 6. A lower dose cohort that received a weekly 1.2 mg sc dose achieved a mean weight loss of 1.8% (net change from placebo of 2.7%, p < .05) at the same time point. ALT-801 was well-tolerated without dose titration, with transient nausea rates of 14.3% at the 1.2 mg dose and 22.2% at the 1.8 mg dose, and no reports of vomiting, diarrhea or constipation at either dose. All nausea events at the 1.8 mg dose were mild in severity. Gastrointestinal adverse events have required other GLP-1 based agents to dose titrate over 16 to 20 weeks to maintain adequate tolerability.

“These data are encouraging considering that only a 2% weight loss was targeted at 6 weeks of treatment and that nausea rates were low, without emesis, which is particularly notable in the absence of dose titration,” commented Stephen Harrison, MD, Visiting Professor of Hepatology, University of Oxford, and Medical Director, Pinnacle Research. “The high degree of weight loss, the very good safety and tolerability profile, and the absence of dose titration with short treatment duration is very favorable for ALT-801 and makes it an attractive candidate among the GLP-1 class of drugs. Based on the relationship between weight loss and liver fat reduction, and NASH resolution observed in other studies, ALT-801 appears to be a promising therapeutic candidate for both obesity and NASH.”